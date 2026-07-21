Goodfood Reports Third Quarter of 2026 Results

MONTREAL, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, today announced financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks period ended June 6, 2026.

A full version of the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the 13 and 39 weeks period ended June 6, 2026, are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile, accessible at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada’s leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers’ kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand.

Investors and Media

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