YRI Fellowship Launches Elite “Top 1% Program” to Engineer Comprehensive University Admission Portfolios for Ambitious Youth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Young Researchers Institute (YRI) has officially announced the launch of its highly exclusive "Top 1% Program," an intensive, multi-dimensional mentorship initiative designed to transform ambitious middle and high school students into published authors, startup founders, and recognized innovators.

Founded by Ishan Jain, former student researcher and author of 10+ peer-reviewed research papers published from high school, YRI has established itself as a premier global education platform by democratizing access to elite scientific research. Unlike traditional extracurricular or STEM enrichment programs that focus broadly on experiential learning, YRI operates with a strict mandate to produce tangible, peer-reviewed academic publications and secure top placements at international science competitions like the Regeneron ISEF. By pairing young students directly with a network of over 1,000 PhD mentors from institutions such as Harvard, MIT, and Stanford, the institute has already guided students across 50 countries to achieve an 87 percent publication rate.

The newly launched Top 1% Program builds upon YRI's existing research fellowship while expanding its scope well beyond a traditional research experience. Whereas YRI's flagship program guides students through a single research project leading toward publication, the Top 1% Program is designed for students seeking a broader, long-term profile that reflects scientific achievement, innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Participants work on multiple research projects for 4 to 9 months, with the goal of producing several publications, while also receiving guidance on patent development, company formation based on research innovations, media recognition, and strategic positioning for university applications.

"The goal isn't simply to help students complete another research project," said Ishan Jain, the Founder. "We're building an experience that develops the full spectrum of outcomes top universities increasingly look for — from research and innovation to entrepreneurship and real-world impact."

The program is open to ambitious students from grades 7 through 11 who are looking to pursue advanced opportunities beyond the classroom. Each student works closely with YRI's team of PhD mentors, scientists, and industry experts throughout the research process. To maintain a highly personalized experience, the Top 1% Program accepts only a small cohort of 8 students each year, allowing participants to receive significantly more one-on-one mentorship and individualized support than traditional research programs.

"We only work with a handful of students each year because this level of mentorship requires our team to be deeply involved in every stage of the journey," Ishan said. "The objective is to help students build something meaningful; not just academically, but across every dimension of their profile."

Although the program is being formally introduced now, it has already been operating with a limited pilot cohort over the past several months. A pilot cohort of three students already successfully completed the intensive curriculum, leveraging their new patents, companies, and multiple publications to secure admission to elite institutions including MIT and Stanford. According to YRI, the early results have reinforced the organization's belief that combining research mentorship with innovation, commercialization, and public recognition can better prepare students for the increasingly holistic evaluation process used by leading universities.

Looking ahead, YRI plans to further refine the Top 1% Program while expanding access in a way that preserves its personalized mentorship model. The long-term vision is to optimize the program's efficiency, aiming to deliver this entire spectrum of high-level outcomes within a condensed three-to-four-month timeframe, ultimately positioning it as the core offering of the company.

"We're not just helping students publish research," Ishan added. "We're helping them build the kind of portfolio that reflects who they are as researchers, innovators, and future leaders."

Under YRI's current mentorship model, students have already collectively produced more than 250 peer-reviewed publications, presented research at international conferences, become finalists at prestigious science competitions, and earned admission to universities including Stanford, Brown, Johns Hopkins, and Cornell. YRI has also been recognized by Forbes India for its work in expanding access to research education and developing young scientific talent.

For YRI and its global network of students, the official launch of the Top 1% Program represents a massive structural shift in pre-university education. Students are no longer limited to only learning science; they get the unique opportunity to use resourced pathways to patent, commercialize, and build strong academic portfolios much before stepping foot in college.



