MAGFAST Reopens “Christmas in July” by Popular Demand — and Teases a Live Reveal With Three Surprises

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built as a 12-day event, Christmas in July closed and MAGFAST’s inbox filled with one request: bring it back. MAGFAST has reopened all 12 bundles for a short window through July 31, and set a July 23 livestream where founder Seymour Segnit will unveil three surprises. July 23 also marks a new investor opportunity.





MAGFAST, creator of a unique, integrated family of premium power banks, charging stands, and chargers, has reopened its “Christmas in July” campaign after demand outran the plan. The promotion ran as a 12-day event — and closed on schedule. Then the messages started arriving: customers who missed it wanted more time. So MAGFAST has brought it back till the end of the month. It is, after all, called Christmas in July.

All 12 special bundles are live again through July 31, each offering limited-edition daily deals on products that are hard to come by, surprise mystery boxes, and a choice of six premium colors for every product in the range — all finished in tough, glossy ceramic, and none of it available in any store.





Twelve Days Became a Month

“The response to Christmas in July was astonishing,” says Seymour Segnit, MAGFAST founder and CEO. “And still so many customers wrote in saying they missed it and wanted more time. It’s called Christmas in July — so we reopened. Enjoy the extra time and make your choices before July 31.”

There is a reason to look now rather than later. Demand consistently outstrips supply for these new products, and Christmas in July exists to solve it: ordering in July lets MAGFAST place factory orders early, so each customer gets exactly what they want — effectively made to order — in time for the holidays. Every order ships by December 7. No panic, no “sold out.”

The Fundraise Reopens

Alongside the campaign, MAGFAST is reopening the chance for its community to own a piece of the company behind the products they love. MAGFAST is backed by thousands of customer-investors — an unusually devoted base. MAGFAST owners buy an average of a dozen products each, many times the rate of most brands.

One System, Built to Work Together

MAGFAST’s pitch is a single, connected system where everything works together and looks the part. Air Pro is the heavyweight base station at the system’s heart — if a shopper buys one thing, it’s Air Pro. Segnit frames it as the premium household appliance you actually use every day: everyone ends up charging their phone somewhere, and Air Pro is built to be that place. From there, the system extends to Lux Pro cables, the Database Pro hub, and the new Passport range of power banks, all now available in color..





Color Is the Latest Upgrade

The lineup comes in six colorways — Ceramic White, Piano Black, Seafoam Green, Sunshine Yellow, Juicy Orange, and Candy Pink — so a charger can finally match the room it lives in instead of fighting it. Yellow kitchen? Yellow charging system. The ceramic finish, normally reserved for high-priced products, is tough enough for daily use and polished enough to sit next to whatever else earns a spot in a well-designed home.

Going Live July 23 — Three Surprises

MAGFAST will spotlight thecampaign with a live event on Thursday, July 23 at 1 PM Pacific / 4 PM Eastern, hosted by Segnit alongside Kate Kinard and other members of the crew. The stream promises three surprises — one brand-new, the other two, in Segnit’s words, “worth clearing your calendar for.” The company is keeping the details under wraps until it goes live.

“It’s been a wild few weeks at MAGFAST,” Segnit says. “Reopening the campaign, restarting the raise, and now this. I can’t say more than three surprises — but save your spot.”

A New Season for Charging

“Christmas in July” uses a summer promotion to spotlight what sets the latest lineup apart: unique, highly advanced products that you won’t find anywhere else, a connected charging system, guaranteed holiday delivery, and a full spectrum of premium finishes — now with a reopened door for buyers and investors alike, and a live reveal to close it out.

About MAGFAST

MAGFAST offers the world’s only complete system of premium power banks, chargers, and USB cables. The system works with all modern mobile devices and carries the latest USB-C and Qi wireless technology. Backed by thousands of customer-investors and led by entrepreneur-inventor Seymour Segnit, MAGFAST is dedicated to making charging fast, convenient, and delightful.

www.MAGFAST.com