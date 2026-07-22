The Hype Marketing Agency Expands Its International Presence

Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hype Marketing Agency today announced the continued expansion of its international operations in the USA and Europe, strengthening its presence across digital marketing and gaming infrastructure. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company serves brands, creators, athletes, public figures, and online platforms worldwide as it continues to expand its global footprint.





Founded by entrepreneur Dennylo, The Hype Marketing Agency has grown into an infrastructure-focused business built around digital marketing, gaming distribution, and long-term growth systems. Through its expanding international operations, the company continues to strengthen its capabilities while supporting clients across global markets.

The Hype Marketing Agency Strengthens Its Global Presence

As part of its continued international expansion, The Hype Marketing Agency is strengthening its operations across two core areas of business. The company provides strategic digital marketing and positioning services for brands, creators, athletes, and public figures, while also supplying gaming content to online platforms through its gaming infrastructure division.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, The Hype Marketing Agency serves a worldwide market and has coordinated social media campaigns involving internationally recognized artists, including Rick Ross, Trippie Redd, and Lil Yachty. These collaborations reflect the company's growing international presence as it continues to expand its marketing activities and strengthen its position across global markets.

By combining its marketing expertise with gaming infrastructure, The Hype Marketing Agency continues to build scalable operations that support digital growth, content distribution, and long-term business development for clients worldwide.

Building for Long-Term Growth

The company's expansion reflects its continued focus on strengthening operational capabilities, refining its distribution systems, and expanding platform ownership across both marketing and gaming. Rather than relying on short-term market trends, The Hype Marketing Agency continues to invest in systems designed to support sustainable growth and measurable outcomes.

Today, the company continues to expand its international operations while strengthening its ability to serve brands, creators, athletes, public figures, and online platforms through integrated marketing and gaming solutions.

"If it were easy, everyone would do it," said Dennylo, founder of The Hype Marketing Agency. "Difficulty is the entry barrier."

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, The Hype Marketing Agency plans to strengthen its international operations further while continuing to expand its infrastructure across the marketing and gaming sectors. The company remains focused on enhancing platform ownership, refining its growth systems, and supporting clients through scalable digital solutions that can adapt to evolving market demands.

For additional information, visit https://thehype.gg/ or follow Dennylo on Instagram.