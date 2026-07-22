ZTB Capital Lowers Minimum Investment for ZTB Quantum Fund to $2,000

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTB Capital today announced that it has reduced the minimum investment in its flagship ZTB Quantum Fund to $2,000, broadening access to the firm's systematic investment strategy for a wider range of investors.

The revised minimum investment reflects a commitment to making institutional-quality investment solutions more accessible to professional investors globally.

"Our objective has always been to provide investors with access to sophisticated quantitative investment strategies," said Oliver Grant, Chief Executive Officer of ZTB Capital. "The ZTB Quantum Fund returned 89.04% net of fees last year and we are excited to democratize access to the fund and give a broader segment of the investment market a feel of what it has to offer."

The ZTB Quantum Fund employs a systematic macro strategy utilizing proprietary quantitative models to identify opportunities across highly liquid global futures markets. The strategy combines advanced technology, systematic execution, and disciplined risk management in pursuit of long-term capital appreciation.

The new minimum investment of $2,000 is effective immediately.

About ZTB Capital

ZTB Capital is an AI-driven investment management firm specializing in systematic trading strategies across currency and commodity markets. The firm offers professional and accredited investors access to two high-performing funds; the ZTB quantum fund and the ZTB alpha fund.

Contact Media

Organization: ZTB Capital

Website: https://ztb.capital/

Contact Person: Phil Jenkins

Email: press@ztb.capital

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