PERTH, Australia, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (“Paladin” or the “Company”) advises that it has released the Langer Heinrich Mine FY2027 Guidance.

The announcement is available on the Company’s website at Stock Exchange Announcements.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Paula Raffo

T: +61 8 9423 8100

E: paula.raffo@paladinenergy.com.au

Media

Anthony Hasluck

T: +61 438 522 194

E: anthony.hasluck@paladinenergy.com.au



About Paladin

Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN TSX: PDN OTCQX:PALAF) is a globally significant independent uranium producer with a 75% ownership in the world-class long-life Langer Heinrich Mine in Namibia. In Canada, Paladin is progressing development of the Tier-1, high grade and shallow Patterson Lake South (PLS) Project in northern Saskatchewan and has an extensive portfolio of exploration assets within the province’s highly prospective Athabasca Basin and also at the Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador. In Australia, Paladin owns uranium exploration assets in Queensland and Western Australia. Paladin is committed to a sustainability framework that ensures responsible, accountable and transparent management of uranium resources - now and in the future. The Langer Heinrich Mine is delivering reliable uranium supplies to major nuclear utilities around the world, positioning Paladin as a meaningful contributor to baseload energy provision in multiple countries and global decarbonisation, whilst unlocking the PLS Project to support future global nuclear energy expansion.