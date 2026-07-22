FREELANDER Middle East Launch Countdown — British Premium SUV Setting a New Global Benchmark for Intelligent Parking with SIVP

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chery Group’s FREELANDER has announced that preparations for its Middle East regional launch in Abu Dhabi are now underway. As FREELANDER's first strategic nameplate for the international market, FREELANDER 8 embodies the brand's three core pillars — British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence, and All-Terrain Freedom — combining authentic British design, intelligent technology, and premium quality to offer global consumers a new intelligent mobility choice.





As a key highlight of this product, FREELANDER is the first to introduce the SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) to the Middle East market in the segment, becoming the first and only British premium brand to equip the SIVP system. This redefines the benchmark for intelligent premium in SUVs by delivering a smarter, more convenient, and safer parking experience.

Built on the brand-led R&D of a full-domain international intelligent driving solution, the Middle East edition integrates 27 high-performance sensors — 3 millimeter-wave radars, 11 high-definition perception cameras, 1 front DTOF and 12 ultrasonic radars — covering space search, parking, exit and summon scenarios, and redefining the intelligent parking experience. The system is engineered to adapt fully to the region's high-temperature, high-glare and complex road conditions.





As the brand's most comprehensive parking system, SIVP represents the ultimate form of the parking function matrix. Built on the foundation of APA (Automated Parking Assist), RPA (Remote Parking Assist) and other multi-tier parking technologies, SIVP delivers four core intelligent experience advantages that speak directly to the everyday parking pain points of users:

One-Touch Summon, Effortless Pickup and Return — Through the mobile App, users can summon the vehicle to a designated meeting point. In heavy rain or extreme heat, there is no need to walk across a high temperature or heavy raining parking lot to find the car.

Autonomous Yielding, Courteous Driving — The system intelligently senses the surrounding environment, actively identifies pedestrians and yield to them, with natural, human-like driving behavior.

Remote Monitoring, Full Visibility and Control — Through the mobile App, users can view real-time video of the vehicle's surroundings, with the entire parking process visible and safe.

Smart Negotiation, Intelligent Yielding at Oncoming Traffic — The system intelligently senses oncoming vehicles, automatically determines the best yielding strategy and retreats, improving driving efficiency.

For the high-frequency Middle East usage scenarios, SIVP delivers full-scenario adaptability: outdoor parking lots, enclosed underground parking, standard marked parking spaces and narrow irregular spaces can all be parked with ease — trouble-free in complex environments such as strong sunlight, heavy rain or extreme heat. From the scramble for a space at peak hours in shopping malls, to the risk of scraping in tight spaces, to the difficulty of finding the car in large parking lots — SIVP addresses them all in one solution. Beyond practicality, the system delivers a distinctive emotional value: users can remotely operate the vehicle to glide smoothly to them, open the boot to present flowers or gifts, turning every arrival into a moment of occasion and surprise.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand co-developed by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. JLR leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global top-tier supply chain capabilities. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including over 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Vincent CHEN

freelander.international@mychery.com

https://www.cheryinternational.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b8b7cf3-f6ff-47d0-9eea-b99f6417e099

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b2d8573-23b6-461e-8c4a-43c481ef6060