Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty Recognizes Diana Burgon’s Award-Winning Real Estate Leadership

BELLINGHAM, WASH., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty today announced that Diana Burgon has been named to the prestigious Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Honor Society for 2025. The award recognizes the network's top seventeen percent of sales professionals who in 2025 exemplified great sales measures in production or transactions.

"Diana is truly deserving of this honor. Last year, she had a very prosperous year and consistently exceeded her sales goals. Diana is committed to the industry and, more importantly, to her clientele. Diana serves as a shining example of success to all real estate professionals," said Christine Farkas, Broker/Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty.

Diana entered the real estate field in 2013 and joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty in 2022. Prior to winning this award, she has also received numerous other industry honors and recognitions over the course of her career.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network in 2022. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty was founded in February 2022. Since that time, both the office and its agents have earned numerous other awards over the years, reflecting a consistent standard of performance and client service.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global real estate brokerage franchise with a bold focus on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, supported by best-in-class leadership, mentorship, business tools, and a worldwide network that is committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships.

For more information visit: bhhsbayside.com

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bayside Realty is a full-service residential real estate brokerage based in Bellingham, Washington. Founded in February 2022, the brokerage joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network that same year, pairing local market expertise in Bellingham and Whatcom County with the resources, brand recognition, and support of one of the world's leading real estate networks. The brokerage serves buyers and sellers across the full spectrum of the market, from starter homes to luxury properties.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global real estate brokerage franchise with a bold focus on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, supported by best-in-class leadership, mentorships, business tools, and a worldwide network that is committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships. With approximately 40,000 real estate professionals and more than 1,300 offices with locations spanning North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Middle East, the network completed more than USD$128.5 billion in real estate sales in 2025.