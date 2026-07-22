REV Fiber named the Official Internet Partner of LSU Athletics

Baton Rouge, La., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baton Rouge, La. – REV Fiber, Louisiana’s largest, locally owned fiber-first internet provider, today announced a new multiyear partnership with LSU Athletics, becoming the exclusive Official Internet Partner ahead of the 2026 football season. The year-round agreement will extend across all LSU Sports and reflects REV Fiber’s continued investment in connecting Louisiana communities with fast, reliable internet backed by local support.

“Our partnership with LSU Athletics reflects what REV stands for: strong local roots, meaningful community investment, and a promise to deliver the reliable connectivity Louisiana families and businesses depend on every day,” said Josh Descant, REV’s CEO. “As a Louisiana-grown company, there’s deep, local pride in aligning with a program like LSU Athletics that inspires pride across the state, and we look forward to supporting Tigers fans while continuing to invest in the future of the communities we serve.”

"LSU Athletics is proud to partner with organizations that are committed to making a difference in Louisiana.” Said Verge Ausberry, LSU vice president and director of Athletics. “REV Fiber's investment in communities across our state, along with its support of LSU and our student-athletes, makes this a natural partnership. We're excited to welcome REV to the Tiger family."

In addition to digital, online, in-game and venue branding as well as gameday activations, REV Fiber is supporting several Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) athletes with a focus on Louisiana-based athletes – reinforcing the organization's commitment to localizing its investments.

“Building a strong connection to LSU Athletics is a proud moment for REV Fiber – bringing together two organizations that are deeply rooted in Louisiana and dedicated to serving our communities,” said Tressy Leindecker, REV’s executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. “LSU Athletics represents excellence, pride and statewide connection, and we’re excited to support Tiger fans with the fast, reliable connectivity they expect while continuing to give back to the parishes and places we call home.”

"We're excited to welcome REV Fiber as the Official Internet Partner of LSU Athletics. As a Louisiana company committed to serving communities across our state, REV shares many of the same values that define our program,” said Clay Harris, LSU’s deputy athletic director/chief revenue officer. “We look forward to building a partnership that benefits our student-athletes and creates new ways to connect with Tiger fans."

REV Fiber and LSU Athletics announced the partnership at a recent kick-off event hosted inside Tiger Stadium’s Stadium Club South – sharing marketing elements and creative campaigns generated to specifically support the partnership. REV Fiber’s NIL selections were also announced during the evening’s kick-off event and for the 2026 football season include:

Trey’Dez Green (Jackson, La.)

Dashawn Spears (Denham Springs, La.)

Bo Bordelon (Raceland, La.)

Richard Anderson (New Orleans, La.)

Brysten Martinez (Gonzales, La.).



About REV

REV is South Louisiana’s largest, locally owned, internet and communications provider, formed in 2022 through the merging of Reserve Telephone Company (RTC), EATEL and Vision Communications. Over the course of the technology company’s 90 years of service across both rural and urban communities, REV operates more than 5,000 miles of fiber and serves nearly 70,000 residential and business customers – all supported by local teams who live and work in the communities they serve.

Through its flagship fiber offerings – including REV Fiber for residential, REV Fiber for Business and connectivity for multi-dwelling units (MDUs) offered via REV Fiber for Communities – the company continues to advance next-generation infrastructure that connects homes, businesses, and communities across the region.

To learn more about REV's investment in the future of South Louisiana – championing localism and expanding across the region – please visit www.letsrev.com.