The 2026 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) to showcase the finest real estate in diverse market segments

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TOKYO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) programme returns in 2026 with an expanded roster of categories, recognising a diverse cross-section of segments in the leading investment and resort market.

The 2026 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) will recognise the country’s finest developers and projects, representing a wider range of property seekers from first home buyers to seasoned investors.

The 2026 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) will be presented during the International Luncheon on Friday, 11 December 2026, ahead of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final where winners from Japan will vie for Best in Asia titles.

Entries are now open. Key dates for the 2026 edition are:

18 September 2026 – Entries Close

21 October 2026 – Final Judging

11 December 2026 – International Luncheon and Awards Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

11 December 2026 – Regional Grand Final Gala Dinner and Awards Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

The Gold Standard

Part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, the 2026 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) will elevate the Gold Standard of property development, design, and ESG across a wide range of categories.

The 2026 categories include new titles such as Best Condo Developer, Best Housing Developer, Sustainable Residential / Township Developer, Sustainable Commercial Developer, Social Impact Champion, Best Sustainable Condo Development, Best Sustainable Housing Development, Best First Home Development, Best Wellness Hospitality Development, Best Factory / Warehouse Development, Best Marina Development, Best Landmark Development, Best Bespoke Residential Architectural Design, Best Sales Gallery Interior Design, Best Senior Living Interior Design, Best Landmark Design, and Best Flexible Work Space.

Entries will be assessed in a fair, transparent, independent selection process involving a multi-disciplinary panel of experts representing Japan’s leading real estate organisations and professional bodies.

Eddie Guillemette, chairperson of the independent judging panel of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) and CEO of Midori no Ki (MnK), said: “With a record number of diverse participants from the dense urban corridors of Tokyo and Osaka to the archipelago's snowy resort regions and sunny coastal zones competing in the 2025 Japan Property Guru Awards, we look forward to identifying and evaluating the another outstanding class of real estate projects and professionals that drive Japan's market. All stakeholders are welcome to participate in this year's awards as the standard of excellence continues to shine in Japan.”

Jules Kay, managing director of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “This year’s PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) present another opportunity to showcase the country’s most impressive real estate and design firms, including those facilitating access for first-time homebuyers, those innovating on workplaces and industrial spaces, and those integrating facilities for the country’s unique demographic composition. Japan remains a premier resort destination, so the awards also provide impetus for hospitality developers to continue exceeding benchmarks with an emphasis on the nation’s renowned recreation, culture, and wellness offerings. In recognising the finest real estate in Japan, our awards highlight the property sector’s resilience and help push the industry to prioritise quality and longevity.”

The 2026 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) is made possible by supporting association Niseko Tourism; media partners Bridges, Japan Today, and Real Estate Japan; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

NOTE: Use of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards logo is limited to the publication of this article only.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:



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ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

In 2026, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during PropertyGuru Week in December 2026.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group is Southeast Asia’s leading PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 30 million property seekers monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with close to 2 million real estate listings, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions.



Launched in Singapore in 2007, the Group has been advancing to make the property journey transparent and efficient for property seekers and sellers in Southeast Asia. In the last 19 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand as well as the region’s biggest and most respected industry recognition platform – PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information about PropertyGuru, please visit PropertyGuru.com.sg and PropertyGuruGroup.com, or our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.