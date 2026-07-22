Jackaroo King Teams Up With UAE Animated IP Freej for a Middle East-Themed Social Adventure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackaroo King has created a Middle East-themed collaboration with Freej, the UAE animated IP, bringing the show's neighborhood stories and character humor into Jackaroo King's social board game experience built around classic Jackaroo rules.

Freej is a UAE CGI animated series centered on four older women living in a modern Dubai neighborhood. Its name comes from an Emirati Arabic word meaning "neighborhood" or "community," and the series uses humor to portray city change, family life, and community relationships. In the collaboration, Jackaroo King draws on Freej's character dynamics and neighborhood storytelling to create an in-game adventure shaped by local culture, friendship, and online interaction.

The themed experience pairs Jack with four classic Freej characters as an adventure team moving through scenes inspired by old Dubai, moonlit ruins, islands, desert landscapes, and seafaring imagery. Players can collect symbols, uncover clues, and unlock themed profile effects, titles, frames, and other visual items. Rather than framing the collaboration around rewards alone, the experience emphasizes character companionship, shared exploration, and social play. The collaboration is designed to make a familiar regional IP feel playable inside everyday friend groups, rather than exist only as decorative branding.

Jackaroo King also connects the collaboration with its real-time four-player battles, private rooms, and voice-room features. Players can progress through the adventure while chatting with friends, sharing themed moments, and seeing room-based progress and effects together.

For Jackaroo King, the Freej collaboration is both a content partnership and a localized expression for Middle East players. Freej's neighborhood relationships, humor, and cross-generational memories align naturally with Jackaroo King's goal of bringing friends and communities together through classic Jackaroo gameplay and online social interaction.

About Jackaroo King

Operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., Jackaroo King is a social board game built around classic Jackaroo rules, supporting real-time four-player online matches, private rooms, and voice interaction. Players can enjoy an authentic Jackaroo experience through strategy, teamwork, and play-while-chatting social moments. Guided by its mission, "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world," Jackaroo King continues to explore more participatory online social entertainment experiences.

Media Contact

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact: Bryant

Email: bryant@wejoysg.com

Official Website: https://www.jackarooapp.com/



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