AeroVironment, Inc. Notice of July 27, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuits - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in AeroVironment, Inc. (“AeroVironment” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: AVAV) of class action securities lawsuits.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuits seek to recover losses on behalf of investors of AeroVironment, Inc. who were adversely affected if they purchased the Company’s securities between 4:30 PM on June 24, 2025 and June 18, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Eastern District of Virginia and District of Delaware.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-avav/

AeroVironment investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-avav/ to learn more.

CLICK HERE for more information

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaints, AeroVironment and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the class period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company understated the likelihood that it would imminently face competition from other vendors for the work it performed in connection with the U.S. Space Force's Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource program and the U.S. Space Force's ongoing efforts to modernize the Satellite Control Network; (ii) accordingly, defendants overstated AeroVironment's business and financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The first-filed case is Norrell v. AeroVironment, Inc., et al, No. 26-cv-01429. A subsequent case, City Pension Fund for Firefighters and Police Officers in the City of Miami Beach v. AeroVironment, Inc. et al., No. 26-cv-00875, expanded the class period.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in AeroVironment and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until July 27, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

To Learn More, Click HERE

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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