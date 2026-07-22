Zillow Group Securities Fraud Class Action Arising from Alleged Anticompetitive Agreement and Related Regulatory Risks – Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq., at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until August 10, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Zillow Group , Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZG, Z) (“Zillow” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow Class A or Class C common stock between February 11, 2025 and May 7, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Zillow as described above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 11-833-538-3616 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-zg-z/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 10, 2026 .

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About the Lawsuit

Zillow and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Zillow’s agreement with Redfin was not a “partnership,” but rather an acquisition of Redfin’s business; (ii) as a result of the Redfin Agreement, Zillow faced a materially heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and liability under federal antitrust laws; (iii) upon the filing of an antitrust lawsuit, Zillow continued to downplay its legal exposure; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Zillow’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The case is Breidert v. Zillow Group, Inc., et al., 26-cv-02016.

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About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors, in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms – According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

For More Information about the case, Click HERE

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163