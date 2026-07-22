Summer Family Vacation Takes Off at Dorsett Kai Tak





HONG KONG, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorsett Kai Tak, Hong Kong’s newest family‑friendly hotel located beside the landmark Kai Tak Sports Park, invites families to “take off” on a memorable summer journey with its Fantastic 4 Family Summer Staycation package, offering 47% savings for family rooms. This season, little travellers will be welcomed by Pilot Kobe Teddy and a brand‑new mini luggage box*, making every stay feel like the start of an exciting adventure.

Ready for Take Off: Family Comforts Await

Families can save up to 47% while enjoying spacious family rooms, thoughtful kids’ amenities, and complimentary breakfast. Room options include the Family Quad Studio (accommodating up to 5), Triple Room, Family Quad Room, and Premier Interconnecting Rooms.

Each stay comes with a Thoughtful Kids’ Amenity Bag featuring slippers and toothbrush, a “Little Foodies” snack box, and Kobe Teddy as welcome gifts. Children will also discover hidden sweet treats in‑room, while parents traveling with babies can request complimentary baby gear rentals. For added excitement, *families booking the Family Quad Studio will receive a Dorsett Kai Tak limited-edition mini luggage box — the perfect travel companion for little explorers to begin their journey in style.





Premier Triple Room Premier Interconnecting Rooms



Guests will enjoy free access to the rooftop infinity pool and the flexibility of a 26‑hour stay (e.g. check in at 4 PM, check out at 6 PM the next day) – by booking direct.

Rain or shine, families can explore indoor kid‑friendly attractions such as Joypolis, Epicland, and JUST CLIMB Climbing Wall, all within a 10‑minute walk. With complimentary shuttle service to AIRSIDE mall and Kai Tak MTR, the city is at your doorstep — just four stops away from Tsim Sha Tsui, where endless family attractions await.

BOOK DIRECT at the official Dorsett Kai Tak website to save up to 47% for a family‑friendly staycation in Hong Kong’s newest landmark destination.

About Dorsett Kai Tak, Hong Kong

This flagship property of Dorsett Hospitality International, conveniently located near Kai Tak Sports Park, provides exclusive stadium access and a complimentary shuttle to AIRSIDE and Kai Tak MTR.

Guests can choose from 373 stylish rooms and suites and enjoy an infinity pool, 24‑hour gym, Jin Bo Law Skybar, and dining at Kai Fuk Lau and Siete Ocho.

Media Contact

Ms. Felicity CHEUNG felicity.cheung@dorsetthotels.com

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