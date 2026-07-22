Bombardier Defense Announces 10-Year Services Support Agreement with Swedish Armed Forces for Fleet Modernization Initiative

The Services Support Agreement (SSA) will support two newly delivered Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft for multi-role mission, including head of state transport

Through the SSA, the Swedish Armed Forces (SWEAF) will benefit from enrollment in Bombardier's Smart Services Defense program, a cost-per-flight-hour solution that provides predictable operating costs, parts purchasing, access to technical publications, technical and engineering support, Entry-into-Service assistance, as well as scheduled and unscheduled maintenance support

Executives from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and Bombardier participated in an announcement ceremony at the Farnborough International Airshow to highlight the signed agreement and longstanding relationship between both organizations





Brigadier General Carl-Frederik Edström, Director of the Air and Space Systems Division at FMV, and Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services, participated in an announcement ceremony to commemorate newly signed 10-year SSA

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has signed a comprehensive 10-year Services Support Agreement (SSA) on behalf of the Swedish Armed Forces (SWEAF), following the recent acquisition of two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft as part of their fleet modernization program.

The aircraft, which were recently delivered to the SWEAF, will perform a multi-role mission that includes head of state transport. The aircraft are enrolled in Bombardier’s Smart Services Defense program, which provides comprehensive cost coverage for parts, including landing gear and Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), labour, ground support equipment, engineering expertise, technical assistance, access to mobile response teams, and shipping costs. The SSA covers the two newly acquired Global 6500 aircraft and will allow SWEAF access to Bombardier’s 24/7 industry-leading service and support network, helping to ensure long-term mission readiness.



“This agreement reflects Bombardier’s commitment to delivering more than world-class aircraft – we deliver long-term operational confidence for defense and missionized customers around the world,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Aftermarket Services. “Through our Smart Services Defense program, the Swedish Armed Forces will benefit from seamless OEM support, enhanced readiness and predictable lifestyle costs, giving them the confidence to stay focused on the mission while we support their aircraft every step of the way.”





The Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft is a proven platform for government, defense, and specialized mission operators worldwide. Renowned for its performance, reliability and operational flexibility, the aircraft provides exceptional range, endurance and mission-system integration capability, making it well suited for a wide variety of defense and security applications.

Bombardier counts more than 100 locations around the world ready to serve and support all Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft. With top rankings in both Aviation International News and Professional Pilot Product Support surveys in 2025, the company continues to set the standard for industry-leading service and support. The company remains committed to strengthening its capabilities in key strategic locations to support its global customer base.(1)

(1)FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and based on current expectations.

Forward-looking statements require us to draw conclusions based on assumptions and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, meaning that our results in subsequent periods could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



About Bombardier Defense



Bombardier Defense offers something unique, combining Bombardier’s portfolio of top-performing Challenger and Global aircraft with unparalleled engineering and maintenance expertise to create custom solutions. Known for its collaborative and flexible approach, Bombardier Defense builds long-term partnerships with governments and militaries, as well as joining forces with the world’s most advanced mission system providers. Driven by a rich history of innovation, we are shaping the defense solutions of the future.

Bombardier Defense is based in Wichita, KS, with a manufacturing presence across North America. Leveraging Bombardier’s highly responsive, worldwide support network, we offer expert maintenance services and tailored support options to our government and military customers. Hundreds of Bombardier aircraft perform critical airborne missions around the world, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C), border and maritime patrol, multi-role, head of state transport, medevac, urgent humanitarian assistance and more.

For Information



To learn more about Bombardier Defense, visit bombardier.com/defense and follow us on LinkedIn.

For corporate news and information about Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), visit bombardier.com.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Louise Solomita

+1-514-513-6410

louise.solomita@aero.bombardier.com



Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, Global, Global 6500, and Smart Services Defense are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3986134f-acde-47a8-9d49-a090041e3760

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71738f89-e543-4bc4-bdc8-f91f8e6e226c