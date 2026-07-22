Humanoid Global Highlights Formic’s Role in Launching Robots for America and Announces Leadership and Membership Updates for the U.S. Robotics Coalition

Vancouver, BC & Washington, D.C., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to highlight recent developments related to Robots for America (“Robots for America” or the “Coalition”), an industry initiative that was catalyzed by its portfolio company Formic Technologies, Inc. (“Formic”), in which Humanoid Global holds a minority equity interest.

Formic, a Robotics‑as‑a‑Service provider focused on accelerating automation adoption among U.S. manufacturers, helped bring together a group of robotics and technology leaders to establish Robots for America as a national coalition dedicated to advancing U.S. robotics deployment policy and strengthening American production competitiveness. The Coalition, which formally launched at the SCSP AI+ Expo in Washington, D.C. in May 2026, unites robotics and AI companies, manufacturers and industry institutions around a shared policy agenda designed to expand responsible deployment of physical AI and automation across U.S. factories, warehouses and industrial facilities.

Since launch, Robots for America has continued to evolve its leadership structure and membership base. The Coalition recently announced the appointment of Dean Banks as Executive Director, reflecting its commitment to combining deep industrial operating experience with technology and policy expertise. Mr. Banks previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tyson Foods and as a Project Founder and Lead at Google, and will be responsible for setting Robots for America’s overall strategy and priorities on robotics policy, as well as serving as its primary spokesperson with legislators, regulators and the press on initiatives such as the proposed National Commission on Robotics Act and the GUARD Act.

Robots for America has also expanded its member base beyond its initial founding participants. In addition to early members such as Formic, Machina Labs, Standard Bots, Dexterity, Path Robotics, Chef Robotics, GrayMatter Robotics, Mytra, Mujin, MFR.IO, CreateMe and the Digital Manufacturing & Cybersecurity Institute, the Coalition has added new members including Viam, Impossible Metals, Cardinal Robotics, Trossen Robotics, the ARM Institute, Ground Control Robotics and Cosmic Robotics. These organizations collectively represent a broad cross‑section of the U.S. robotics ecosystem, spanning industrial automation platforms, advanced manufacturing, materials innovation, humanoid and service robotics, and enabling technologies for physical AI.

The full list of founding members and members is available at robotsforamerica.org/members .

"Other countries are moving fast to support their manufacturing and robotics industries. The U.S. doesn't have that same coordinated push, and every year without one is a year of ground lost,” said Saman Farid, CEO of Formic. “Robots for America isn't a lobbying effort for some future moment. It's a coalition built because the decisions shaping American manufacturing are happening today, and the industry needs a unified voice in the room while those decisions are still being made."

“Formic’s role in helping launch Robots for America highlights the potential impact that our portfolio companies can have beyond individual factory deployments,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “We believe initiatives like Robots for America, led by industry operators and technologists and now supported by seasoned leadership such as Dean Banks, can help ensure that U.S. policy frameworks keep pace with the reality of physical AI on shop floors and in logistics facilities. From our perspective, this is an encouraging development for the broader humanoid robotics and embodied AI ecosystem, as it aligns commercial adoption with thoughtful policy engagement.”

Humanoid Global previously announced a strategic investment commitment in Formic as part of its mandate to support platforms that accelerate the adoption of autonomous robotics in manufacturing. The Company is not a member of Robots for America and does not direct the Coalition’s activities; however, it views the initiative as consistent with its long‑term thesis that coordinated industry and policy efforts will be necessary to unlock widescale deployment of humanoid robotics, service robotics and orchestration technologies across key industrial markets.

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About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the potential impact of Robots for America on U.S. robotics deployment policy and manufacturing competitiveness; the Coalition's future activities, membership growth and policy engagement; the potential for coordinated industry and policy efforts to support wider deployment of humanoid robotics, service robotics and orchestration technologies; and the Company's expectations regarding its investment in Formic. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by the Company at the time such information was provided, including that: Robots for America will continue to operate and pursue its stated policy objectives; the Coalition's membership and leadership will remain engaged; market conditions and demand for robotics and automation technology will remain favorable; and Formic will continue to operate and pursue its business objectives. The Company holds a minority equity interest in Formic and accordingly has a financial interest in Formic's success; readers should consider this interest when evaluating the forward-looking information contained herein. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the risk that Robots for America may not achieve its stated policy objectives or may not continue to operate; the risk that proposed legislation referenced herein may not be enacted; the risk that the Coalition's activities may not result in meaningful policy changes or commercial benefits for its members; the early-stage nature of the Coalition and its initiatives; the Company's reliance on the performance of its portfolio companies, including Formic, in which the Company holds a minority equity interest; competition in the robotics and AI sectors; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general business, economic, and market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Certain information in this news release regarding Robots for America, its membership, leadership and activities has been derived from publicly available sources, including the Coalition's website and publicly available news coverage. The Company has not independently verified such information.