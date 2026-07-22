New Product Lineup and Six Industry Solutions: DEEP Robotics Makes a Major Appearance at WAIC 2026

SHANGHAI, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2026 WAIC opens themed “Intelligent Partners, Co-Creating the Future” in Shanghai on July 17. Global embodied intelligence leader DEEP Robotics displayed full robot portfolio, six industrial solutions and two exclusive original robots, attracting heavy industry attention.

The firm showcased three core robot forms: humanoid, wheeled-legged and quadruped machines. The newly launched Lynx S10 wheeled-legged robot weighs no more than 20 kilograms with battery and supports single-person fast deployment. It navigates narrow debris gaps inaccessible to large equipment for lightweight rescue and scouting. The upgraded Lynx M20S, based on Lynx M20 Pro, delivers higher payload, stronger environmental protection and faster movement for industrial inspection, logistics and security patrols. The fully upgraded DR02, the world’s first industrial-grade all-weather humanoid robot, demonstrated complete boxing sets and stable controlled backflips live. It has passed substation precision operation tests and launched commercial deployment in 2026 for power inspection, hazardous chemical operations and disaster rescue, set to set new industrialization benchmarks for humanoid robots.





Two pioneering robots anchor six sector solutions refined from over 1,200 real scenarios. The AI Flood-Fighting Warrior enters flood, landslide and collapse zones to conduct hazard inspection, data transmission and search-and-rescue tasks for flood control. The confined-space Reconnaissance and Communication Robot replaces human rescuers in mines and tunnels to scout environments, build emergency communication networks and detect life signs, solving poor visibility, signal loss and high personnel risks in traditional rescue. The six standardized systems cover power, emergency response, public security, firefighting, forestry & grassland management and education to drive industrial intelligent upgrading.

An interactive zone allows visitors to operate robot dogs and watch Lynx S10 perform backflips, one-legged handstands and stable stair climbing. The star exhibit is Yunju, a Year of the Horse limited-edition red biomimetic robot horse, paired with an electroplated vintage Bronze Horse that integrates oriental aesthetics and advanced robotics, becoming a top photo spot for attendees. Visitor Huang shared that hands-on operation helped him realize embodied intelligence is practical industrial technology rather than an abstract concept.





DEEP Robotics tops global quadruped robot industrial revenue. In its 2.0 era focusing on embodied foundation models, it partners worldwide to speed up robot large-scale commercial rollout.

Company: DEEP Robotics

Contact: Vivian Chen

Email: chenlingjia@deeprobotics.cn

Website: https://www.deeprobotics.cn/en

Dateline City: Shanghai

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