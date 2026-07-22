NBPE Announces June Monthly NAV Update

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Neuberger Private Equity Partners Announces June Monthly NAV Update

St Peter Port, Guernsey 22 July 2026

Neuberger Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.1bn0F1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger, today announces its 30 June 2026 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (30 June 2026)

NAV per share was $27.48 (£20.70), a USD total return of 1.0% in the month

Approximately 11% of valuation information based on 30 June 2026 private company valuations or quoted holdings; additional Q2 private company valuation information is expected in the coming weeks

On a pro forma basis for 2026, including expected realisations from announced but not yet closed transactions, NBPE’s total realisations would be $146m ~691k shares repurchased (cost of ~$13.5 million) in June 2026 at a weighted average discount of 27% resulting in ~$0.13 NAV per share accretion in the month $104 million committed to new investments year-to-date Continued balance sheet flexibility with $206 million of available liquidity at 30 June 2026



As of 30 June 2026 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 0.0% 1.0% 7.0%

2.3% 13.1%

2.5% 158.9%

10.0% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 9.9% 21.8% 71.7%

19.8% 76.1%

12.0% 261.0%

13.7% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (8.7%) 6.2% 10.4%

3.4% 29.7%

5.3% 194.8%

11.4% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 7.2% 21.9% 53.1%

15.3% 67.9%

10.9% 129.8%

8.7%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 30 June 2026

NAV performance during the month primarily driven by changes in private company valuations and quoted holdings

1.2% NAV increase ($13 million) from updated private company valuation information 2

0.2% NAV increase ($2 million) from quoted holdings

(0.6%) NAV decrease ($7 million) from foreign exchange movements

(0.3%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals

0.5% NAV increase attributable to share buybacks





$35 million of realisation proceeds received in June 2026; total announced realisations of $146 million

$35 million of realisation proceeds received during June 2026, consisting of cash received from the previously announced partial exit of Osaic, the partial exit of one undisclosed investment, the full exit of an undisclosed healthcare company (in-home devices), as well as other partial realisations from several quoted and private companies

On a pro forma basis for 2026, including expected realisations from announced but not yet closed transactions, NBPE’s total realisations would be $146m

$104 million committed to six new investments year-to-date

$104 million committed to six new investments year-to-date

Additional $10 million of follow-on investments to existing portfolio companies year-to-date

Continued buybacks in June 2026

~691k shares repurchased in June 2026 at a weighted average discount of 27%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.13 per share

Year-to-date, NBPE has returned $74 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks

Well positioned to take advantage of opportunities with $206 million of total liquidity at 30 June 2026

$31 million of cash and liquid investments with $175 million of undrawn credit line available

Investment level of 109%

Will continue to balance the pace of new investments with realisations and returns of capital to shareholders

At 30 June 2026, there was approximately $59 million of pending realisations, which provides a meaningful enhancement to the liquidity position as cash is received from the underlying transactions

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 June 2026 was based on the following information:

11% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2026 6% in public securities 5% in private direct investments

2% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 May 2026 2% in private direct investments

87% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2026 87% in private direct investments







Supplementary Information (as of 30 June 2026)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 73.9 6.0% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 67.0 5.4% OneMonroe 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 66.0 5.4% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 55.1 4.5% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 46.1 3.7% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 42.4 3.4% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 41.1 3.3% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 40.5 3.3% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 38.5 3.1% Ryan 2026 Ares / Onex Business Services 35.2 2.9% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 35.0 2.8% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 34.7 2.8% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 33.7 2.7% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 31.6 2.6% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 28.9 2.3% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 28.4 2.3% Engineering 2020 Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital Technology / IT 26.4 2.1% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 26.4 2.1% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 25.9 2.1% AI Company #1* 2026 Not Disclosed Technology / IT 25.5 2.1% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.1% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 23.6 1.9% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 21.5 1.7% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 21.4 1.7% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 20.5 1.7% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer 18.9 1.5% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 18.1 1.5% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 16.6 1.3% Technology Company #1* 2026 Not Disclosed Technology / IT 14.9 1.2% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 13.5 1.1% Total Top 30 Investments $996.4 80.9%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 77% Europe 23% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Industrials / Industrial Technology 22% Tech, Media & Telecom 20% Consumer / E-commerce 16% Business Services 16% Financial Services 13% Healthcare 9% Other 3% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 5% 2017 12% 2018 11% 2019 11% 2020 11% 2021 17% 2022 7% 2023 2% 2024 13% 2025 2% 2026 9% Total Portfolio 100%

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Teneo +44 (0) 20 7260 2700

Tom Murray NBPE@teneo.com

Rob Yates

Jessica Pine

About Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited

Neuberger Private Equity Partners invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of Neuberger Private Equity Partners. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. Neuberger Private Equity Partners seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $567 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again this past year, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards.

Data as of March 31, 2026.

Media Contacts:

US: Soogyung Jordan: Soogyung.Jordan@nb.com

EMEA: Fiona Kehily: Fiona.Kehily@nb.com

All Neuberger figures are as of December 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

1 Based on net asset value (unaudited).

2 Based on information received to date; additional Q2 private company valuation is expected in the coming weeks.

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