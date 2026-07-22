NBPE Announces June Monthly NAV Update

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Neuberger Private Equity Partners Announces June Monthly NAV Update
St Peter Port, Guernsey 22 July 2026
Neuberger Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.1bn0F1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger, today announces its 30 June 2026 monthly NAV estimate.
NAV Highlights (30 June 2026)
- NAV per share was $27.48 (£20.70), a USD total return of 1.0% in the month
- Approximately 11% of valuation information based on 30 June 2026 private company valuations or quoted holdings; additional Q2 private company valuation information is expected in the coming weeks
- On a pro forma basis for 2026, including expected realisations from announced but not yet closed transactions, NBPE’s total realisations would be $146m
- ~691k shares repurchased (cost of ~$13.5 million) in June 2026 at a weighted average discount of 27% resulting in ~$0.13 NAV per share accretion in the month
- $104 million committed to new investments year-to-date
- Continued balance sheet flexibility with $206 million of available liquidity at 30 June 2026
|As of 30 June 2026
|YTD
|1 Year
|3 years
|5 years
|10 years
|NAV TR (USD)*
Annualised
|0.0%
|1.0%
|7.0%
2.3%
|13.1%
2.5%
|158.9%
10.0%
|MSCI World TR (USD)*
Annualised
|9.9%
|21.8%
|71.7%
19.8%
|76.1%
12.0%
|261.0%
13.7%
|Share price TR (GBP)*
Annualised
|(8.7%)
|6.2%
|10.4%
3.4%
|29.7%
5.3%
|194.8%
11.4%
|FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*
Annualised
|7.2%
|21.9%
|53.1%
15.3%
|67.9%
10.9%
|129.8%
8.7%
* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.
Portfolio Update to 30 June 2026
NAV performance during the month primarily driven by changes in private company valuations and quoted holdings
- 1.2% NAV increase ($13 million) from updated private company valuation information2
- 0.2% NAV increase ($2 million) from quoted holdings
- (0.6%) NAV decrease ($7 million) from foreign exchange movements
- (0.3%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals
- 0.5% NAV increase attributable to share buybacks
$35 million of realisation proceeds received in June 2026; total announced realisations of $146 million
- $35 million of realisation proceeds received during June 2026, consisting of cash received from the previously announced partial exit of Osaic, the partial exit of one undisclosed investment, the full exit of an undisclosed healthcare company (in-home devices), as well as other partial realisations from several quoted and private companies
- On a pro forma basis for 2026, including expected realisations from announced but not yet closed transactions, NBPE’s total realisations would be $146m
$104 million committed to six new investments year-to-date
- $104 million committed to six new investments year-to-date
- Additional $10 million of follow-on investments to existing portfolio companies year-to-date
Continued buybacks in June 2026
- ~691k shares repurchased in June 2026 at a weighted average discount of 27%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.13 per share
- Year-to-date, NBPE has returned $74 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks
Well positioned to take advantage of opportunities with $206 million of total liquidity at 30 June 2026
- $31 million of cash and liquid investments with $175 million of undrawn credit line available
- Investment level of 109%
- Will continue to balance the pace of new investments with realisations and returns of capital to shareholders
- At 30 June 2026, there was approximately $59 million of pending realisations, which provides a meaningful enhancement to the liquidity position as cash is received from the underlying transactions
Portfolio Valuation
The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 June 2026 was based on the following information:
- 11% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2026
- 6% in public securities
- 5% in private direct investments
- 2% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 May 2026
- 2% in private direct investments
- 87% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2026
- 87% in private direct investments
- 87% in private direct investments
Supplementary Information (as of 30 June 2026)
|Company Name
|Vintage
|Lead Sponsor
|Sector
|Fair Value ($m)
|% of FV
|Action
|2020
|3i
|Consumer
|73.9
|6.0%
|Solenis
|2021
|Platinum Equity
|Industrials
|67.0
|5.4%
|OneMonroe
|2021
|AEA Investors
|Industrials
|66.0
|5.4%
|FDH Aero
|2024
|Audax Group
|Industrials
|55.1
|4.5%
|Mariner
|2024
|Leonard Green & Partners
|Financial Services
|46.1
|3.7%
|Osaic
|2019
|Reverence Capital
|Financial Services
|42.4
|3.4%
|Business Services Company*
|2017
|Not Disclosed
|Business Services
|41.1
|3.3%
|True Potential
|2022
|Cinven
|Financial Services
|40.5
|3.3%
|BeyondTrust
|2018
|Francisco Partners
|Technology / IT
|38.5
|3.1%
|Ryan
|2026
|Ares / Onex
|Business Services
|35.2
|2.9%
|Constellation Automotive
|2019
|TDR Capital
|Business Services
|35.0
|2.8%
|Auctane
|2021
|Thoma Bravo
|Technology / IT
|34.7
|2.8%
|Marquee Brands
|2014
|Neuberger Berman
|Consumer
|33.7
|2.7%
|Benecon
|2024
|TA Associates
|Healthcare
|31.6
|2.6%
|Staples
|2017
|Sycamore Partners
|Business Services
|28.9
|2.3%
|Excelitas
|2022
|AEA Investors
|Industrials
|28.4
|2.3%
|Engineering
|2020
|Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital
|Technology / IT
|26.4
|2.1%
|Branded Cities Network
|2017
|Shamrock Capital
|Communications / Media
|26.4
|2.1%
|AutoStore (OB.AUTO)
|2019
|THL
|Industrials
|25.9
|2.1%
|AI Company #1*
|2026
|Not Disclosed
|Technology / IT
|25.5
|2.1%
|Agiliti
|2019
|THL
|Healthcare
|25.3
|2.1%
|Viant
|2018
|JLL Partners
|Healthcare
|23.6
|1.9%
|Kroll
|2020
|Further Global / Stone Point
|Financial Services
|21.5
|1.7%
|GFL (NYSE: GFL)
|2018
|BC Partners
|Business Services
|21.4
|1.7%
|CH Guenther
|2021
|Pritzker Private Capital
|Consumer
|20.5
|1.7%
|Chemical Guys
|2021
|AEA Investors
|Consumer
|18.9
|1.5%
|Addison Group
|2021
|Trilantic Capital Partners
|Business Services
|18.1
|1.5%
|Qpark
|2017
|KKR
|Transportation
|16.6
|1.3%
|Technology Company #1*
|2026
|Not Disclosed
|Technology / IT
|14.9
|1.2%
|Bylight
|2017
|Sagewind Partners
|Technology / IT
|13.5
|1.1%
|Total Top 30 Investments
|$996.4
|80.9%
*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.
|Geography
|% of Portfolio
|North America
|77%
|Europe
|23%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Industry
|% of Portfolio
|Industrials / Industrial Technology
|22%
|Tech, Media & Telecom
|20%
|Consumer / E-commerce
|16%
|Business Services
|16%
|Financial Services
|13%
|Healthcare
|9%
|Other
|3%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Vintage Year
|% of Portfolio
|2016 & Earlier
|5%
|2017
|12%
|2018
|11%
|2019
|11%
|2020
|11%
|2021
|17%
|2022
|7%
|2023
|2%
|2024
|13%
|2025
|2%
|2026
|9%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
For further information, please contact:
NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002
Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com
Teneo +44 (0) 20 7260 2700
Tom Murray NBPE@teneo.com
Rob Yates
Jessica Pine
About Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited
Neuberger Private Equity Partners invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of Neuberger Private Equity Partners. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. Neuberger Private Equity Partners seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger
Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $567 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again this past year, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards.
Data as of March 31, 2026.
Media Contacts:
US: Soogyung Jordan: Soogyung.Jordan@nb.com
EMEA: Fiona Kehily: Fiona.Kehily@nb.com
All Neuberger figures are as of December 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.
This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.
© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.
This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.
NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.
1 Based on net asset value (unaudited).
2 Based on information received to date; additional Q2 private company valuation is expected in the coming weeks.
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