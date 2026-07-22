Cardinal Point Highlights Washington's New Tax Landscape and Planning Strategies for High-Net-Worth Families

Toronto, ON, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Point Wealth Management has published a new article examining the significant tax changes affecting Washington residents and the planning considerations for individuals and families evaluating a move to a lower-tax state.

The article on Washington State Taxes, outlines recent legislative developments that expand Washington's tax burden for many affluent households. While the state continues to have no personal income tax, changes to the capital gains tax and estate tax create new considerations for business owners, retirees, executives, and families with substantial investment portfolios.

"Tax policy continues to evolve, and many families are reassessing where they live, invest, and retire," said a spokesperson for Cardinal Point Wealth Management. "Relocating to another state may offer opportunities, but the financial outcome depends on much more than simply changing your address."

The article entitled “Washington’s New Tax Reality: What Changed and How to Leave for a Lower Tax State” explains that successfully establishing residency in a new state requires careful planning and documentation. It also emphasizes that decisions involving domicile, asset sales, trusts, retirement income, and business ownership should be evaluated as part of a coordinated financial strategy rather than in isolation.

For families with Canadian ties, the planning process can become even more complex. Cross-border residency, investment, and tax considerations often require integrated Cross-Border Tax Planning to help navigate the interaction between Canadian and U.S. tax systems.

The article also discusses how changing residency may affect long-term wealth transfer objectives. Estate taxes, trust structures, and succession strategies can all be influenced by state tax rules, making comprehensive Cross-Border Estate Planning an important consideration for families with assets or beneficiaries in multiple jurisdictions.

Readers will gain insight into:

Recent changes to Washington's capital gains and estate taxes

Why establishing residency involves more than purchasing a new home

Common planning considerations before relocating

Tax and estate planning issues affecting cross-border families

The value of developing a coordinated long-term financial strategy





The full article is available on the Cardinal Point Wealth Management website.

About Cardinal Point Wealth Management

Cardinal Point Wealth Management is a cross-border financial advisory firm specializing in integrated planning for individuals and families with ties to both Canada and the United States. The firm provides comprehensive wealth management services, including investment management, retirement planning, and cross-border tax strategies. With deep expertise in Canada U.S. tax planning, Canada U.S. financial planning, and guidance from an experienced Canada U.S. financial advisor, Cardinal Point helps clients navigate the complexities of living and investing across borders with clarity and confidence.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.





Media Contact

Company Name: Cardinal Point Wealth Management, ULC

Contact Person: Kris Rossignoli, Senior Private Wealth Manager

Email: info@cardinalpointwealth.com

Country: USA

Website: www.cardinalpointwealth.com