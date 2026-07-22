OSL Group Named to CNBC’s "World’s Top Fintech Companies" for the Second Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (HKEX: 863) (OSL), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced its inclusion in the "World’s Top Fintech Companies 2026" list, jointly presented by financial media outlet CNBC and global research firm Statista.





This recognition marks the second consecutive year OSL has received this accolade, following its inclusion in the 2025 edition. This milestone not only underscores OSL’s sustained leadership in fintech innovation but also distinguishes the company as the only stablecoin payment and trading platform headquartered in Hong Kong to make the list, setting a new benchmark for compliant digital asset development across Asia.

As one of the most influential rankings in the global financial technology sector, securing a spot on this list for two years running demonstrates the market’s confidence in OSL’s core value proposition and business model.

Over the past year, OSL has continued to anchor its growth in empowering clients worldwide with cutting-edge financial technology. Key milestones include the acquisition of the leading Web3 payment infrastructure provider Banxa, as well as the launch of OSL B2B businesses for cross-border payments and the US dollar-backed enterprise stablecoin USDGO. Meanwhile, OSL is also exploring frontier agentic payments, and has been actively collaborating with traditional financial firms to pioneer major initiatives through nurturing diversified and regulated ecosystems, bridging traditional financial standards with digital asset innovation to drive the next generation of financial infrastructure.

Ivan Wong, Chief Financial Officer of OSL Group, said:

"Being recognized by CNBC as one of the world’s top fintech companies for two years in a row is a powerful testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and regulatory excellence. Looking ahead, OSL will continue to expand its global footprint and invest in next-generation financial technology. Our focus remains on providing the institutional-grade gateway that connects traditional capital with digital asset infrastructure, unlocking new efficiencies and driving the next phase of regulated financial evolution."

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only. Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.

For the avoidance of doubt, this article is strictly intended for Professional Investors (as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and its subsidiary legislation) and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to applicable laws or regulations. This article does not constitute active marketing to the public in Hong Kong.

The products referenced in this document may constitute Specified Stablecoins under the Stablecoin Ordinance (Cap. 656) ("Stablecoin Ordinance"). However, the issuers of the relevant products and OSLDS are not licensed under the Stablecoin Ordinance to conduct Regulated Stablecoin Activities in Hong Kong. OSLDS is a Permitted Offeror under the Stablecoin Ordinance, and OSLDS only offers such products and services in Hong Kong to clients who have been verified and accepted by OSLDS as professional investors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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