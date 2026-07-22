Robotic Warfare Market Size to Worth USD 78.00 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic Warfare Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Robotic Warfare Market Size was worth USD 34.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 78.00 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2026–2035.”

Autonomous Military Systems and AI Integration Continue to Accelerate Robotic Warfare Market Growth

The rising geopolitical tension, the development of defense modernization projects, and the widespread adoption of automated technologies are continually boosting the demand for robotized warfare technologies around the globe. The military is spending significantly on AI-powered combat robots, autonomous surveillance robots, swarm drones, secure network technology, AI sensors, and multi-domain operations capabilities in order to enhance their efficiency and minimize the human risks involved. Advancements in edge computing, onboard AI, secure networking, and open architecture defense systems are set to create significant growth potential for the global defense industry.

Robotic Warfare Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 34.50 Billion

: 34.50 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 78 Billion

: 78 Billion CAGR : 8.5% during 2026–2035

: 8.5% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

Get a Sample Report of Robotic Warfare Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8087

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Rheinmetall AG

Elbit Systems Ltd

QinetiQ Group plc

Textron Systems Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Anduril Industries, Inc.

Boston Dynamics, Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Milrem Robotics

ST Engineering Ltd.

HDT Global

Ghost Robotics Corporation

Shield AI, Inc.

Robotic Warfare Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Platform Type (Aerial, Ground, Underwater, Space, and Surface Naval)

• by Mission Application (Combat, Logistics, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and Secure Communication)

• by Component (Control Systems, Platform, Power Systems, and Sensors)





Purchase Single User PDF of Robotic Warfare Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8087

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Platform Type

Aerial was the leading category in the Robotic Warfare Market in 2025, contributing about 38% of the total revenue in the market on account of increasing use of unmanned aerial systems in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat. The Underwater category is estimated to be the fastest-growing category in terms of growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing use of unmanned underwater systems.

By Mission Application

Market share for the Combat segment was about 33% in 2025, due to the growing use of autonomous combat vehicles, armed drones, and combat robots. It is predicted that the Surveillance and Reconnaissance segment will show the highest growth rate during the forecast period since there is an increased focus on battlefield intelligence, situational awareness, and autonomous surveillance capabilities in the defense sector.

By Component

Platform Segment held a market share of around 41% in 2025 owing to high cost incurred on aerial, ground, maritime, and subsea robotics platforms. Sensor Segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing one in the coming years due to adoption of latest electro-optical, radar, LiDAR, infrared, and artificial intelligence based multi-sensor fusion systems.

Regional Insights:

North America led the worldwide Robotic Warfare Market in 2025 on account of consistent modernization programs in defense, significant investments made in autonomous warfare technology, and the existence of major defense firms. The U.S. was estimated to hold about 84% of North American revenue due to modern military research and development activities, massive procurement projects, and continued innovation of AI-driven robotic combat systems.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rising defense budgets, in-house capability of robotics manufacture, and ongoing military modernization efforts in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Growing security threats in the region, investments in autonomous warfare systems, and production of unmanned warfare platforms keep on driving the growth of the regional market.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Robotic Warfare Market? Schedule a Call with Our Analyst Team @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/8087

Recent Developments:

2025: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries secured the contract to supply the upgraded Mogami-class frigate platform for the Royal Australian Navy's next-generation general-purpose frigates.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries secured the contract to supply the upgraded Mogami-class frigate platform for the Royal Australian Navy's next-generation general-purpose frigates. 2025: The Indian Ministry of Defence finalized a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for 97 Tejas Mark-1A light combat aircraft, including associated training and support systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Robotic Warfare Market Report (The USPs):

AUTONOMOUS DEFENSE & MILITARY MODERNIZATION ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into defense modernization programs, autonomous military platforms, AI-enabled warfare systems, multi-domain operations, unmanned combat technologies, and evolving global defense strategies.

– Provides comprehensive insights into defense modernization programs, autonomous military platforms, AI-enabled warfare systems, multi-domain operations, unmanned combat technologies, and evolving global defense strategies. ROBOTIC WARFARE TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), swarm robotics, secure communications, edge AI, advanced sensors, and intelligent battlefield systems.

– Evaluates innovations across unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), swarm robotics, secure communications, edge AI, advanced sensors, and intelligent battlefield systems. AI, AUTONOMOUS SYSTEMS & DEFENSE DIGITALIZATION MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across artificial intelligence, autonomous navigation, edge computing, mission autonomy, sensor fusion, multi-domain command systems, and intelligent military platforms.

– Assesses growth opportunities across artificial intelligence, autonomous navigation, edge computing, mission autonomy, sensor fusion, multi-domain command systems, and intelligent military platforms. GLOBAL DEFENSE PROCUREMENT & DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of robotic warfare adoption across defense ministries, armed forces, homeland security agencies, aerospace organizations, naval operations, border security, and international military modernization programs.

– Delivers detailed analysis of robotic warfare adoption across defense ministries, armed forces, homeland security agencies, aerospace organizations, naval operations, border security, and international military modernization programs. NEXT-GENERATION COMBAT & AUTONOMOUS WARFARE ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging opportunities across swarm drones, autonomous combat vehicles, electronic warfare, underwater robotics, battlefield intelligence, space-based autonomous systems, and future defense technologies.

– Examines emerging opportunities across swarm drones, autonomous combat vehicles, electronic warfare, underwater robotics, battlefield intelligence, space-based autonomous systems, and future defense technologies. FUTURE ROBOTIC WARFARE MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in AI-powered autonomous combat systems, human-machine teaming, autonomous mission planning, intelligent defense networks, next-generation robotic platforms, and emerging military innovations shaping the market through 2035.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Latest Published Press Releases from SNS Insider:

Wireless Phone Chargers Market Size To Exceed $19.12 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider

3D Printed Electronics Market Size To Exceed $74.58 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider

Organic Semiconductor Market Size To Exceed $1,175.68 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider

Intrinsic Security Market Size To Exceed $51.94 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider

Chemical Sensors Market Size To Exceed $58.24 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider