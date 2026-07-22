ReBio Pharma appoints leading ocular oncologist Professor Mandeep Sagoo as Chief Medical Officer

Brings nearly three decades of clinical, translational and biotechnology experience, strengthening ReBio's leadership team as it prepares to advance RBP-01 into the clinic

RBP-01 targets primary uveal melanoma, the most common primary eye cancer in adults and an indication with no approved therapies





TURKU, Finland and GENEVA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReBio Pharma ("ReBio" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel, targeted, eye- and vision-preserving therapies for ocular oncology, today announces the appointment of Professor Mandeep Sagoo, MB, PhD, FRCS (Ed), FRCOphth, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this role, Professor Sagoo will lead ReBio’s clinical and medical strategy and build its clinical development capabilities as the Company advances RBP-01, its lead programme for primary uveal melanoma, into the clinic.

Professor Sagoo is an internationally recognised leader in ophthalmology and ocular oncology, listed in the Ophthalmologist Global Powerlist 2026 for innovation, bringing nearly 30 years of experience spanning clinical care, translational research, clinical development and biotechnology innovation. He currently serves as Professor of Ophthalmology and Ocular Oncology at the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital and Barts Health NHS Trust, where he specialises in the treatment of adult and paediatric eye tumours.

His contributions to ocular oncology research include more than 220 academic papers, 21 book chapters and over 20 academic awards and prizes. He chairs the Global Ophthalmology Committee of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists and is a former Honorary Secretary of the International Society of Ocular Oncology. Alongside his academic and clinical leadership, he has contributed to multiple industry-sponsored uveal melanoma programmes, helping design treatment protocols now being tested in clinical trials and preclinical development.

"Mandeep has been instrumental in shaping our scientific and clinical vision as a trusted adviser to the Company, and we are delighted to welcome him to the executive team as Chief Medical Officer," commented Roi Raz, Chief Executive Officer of ReBio Pharma. "This is a transformative period for ReBio as we progress towards our first clinical studies. Mandeep’s experience will play a critical role in guiding our development strategy and helping us deliver innovative, eye- and vision-preserving therapies to patients with significant unmet medical need."

Professor Mandeep Sagoo, Chief Medical Officer of ReBio Pharma, added, "ReBio is taking an innovative and highly differentiated approach to ocular oncology. The potential of PKC inhibition in uveal melanoma is biologically compelling. The challenge has been delivering it safely and effectively to the eye, and the Company’s SiSu® therapeutic amplifier technology is designed to do exactly that, achieving continuous therapeutic exposure at the tumour site while minimising unwanted systemic effects. With no approved therapies currently available for primary uveal melanoma, the need is urgent, and I am excited to join the team and help advance RBP-01 into the clinic."

For more information please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Isabelle Abdou, Katherine Bliss

rebio@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 20 8078 4357

About ReBio Pharma

ReBio Pharma is a European biotechnology company developing novel, targeted, eye- and vision-preserving therapies for ocular oncology. The Company’s proprietary SiSu® therapeutic amplifier technology is designed for precise, programmable drug exposure directly to the site of disease while minimising systemic toxicity.

ReBio’s lead programme, RBP-01, is being developed for the treatment of primary uveal melanoma, the most common primary eye cancer in adults. The Company is advancing RBP-01 towards clinical development while pursuing additional programmes in ocular oncology, including treatments for uveal melanoma and retinoblastoma.

For more information, visit www.rebiopharma.com.

About RBP-01

RBP-01, ReBio’s first-in-class lead programme, is built on the Company’s proprietary SiSu® therapeutic amplifier technology and is designed to deliver continuous, potent PKC inhibition directly to the tumour site. The approach is intended to overcome the limitations associated with investigational oral PKC inhibitors, including restricted ocular bioavailability and off-target toxicity, while preserving the eye and vision for patients with primary uveal melanoma.