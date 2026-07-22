AccuKnox Wins Best AI Startup Award for Enterprise Agentic AI Security at BSides Bangalore





BANGALORE, India, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AccuKnox announced it has won the number one Startup Award at Security BSides Bangalore 2026, marking the second consecutive year the company has topped the category after also winning in 2025. The back-to-back recognition affirms AccuKnox’s standing among the region’s leading cybersecurity startups.





AI Security Adoption

For AccuKnox, this award is not a trophy for a single product cycle. The company built its platform on Zero Trust Security from day one, using the open source KubeArmor project as the enforcement layer at the kernel level through eBPF and LSM. Winning the award twice in a row shows that runtime-first Zero Trust architecture keeps winning over judges and peers year after year, not just once.

AccuKnox showcased its AI Security suite, including AI-SPM, AI-DR, AI Guardrails and Prompt Firewall, Agentic AI Security, AI Red Teaming and Pen Testing, AI Identity Security, and AI Model and Dataset Security, drawing strong interest at its booth.

Attendees lined up to see live demos of prompt injection defence and agentic AI protection, making AccuKnox’s booth one of the most visited at the event.

Gaurav Mishra, Rahul Jadhav, Nat Natraj, Keerthana Rampa, Syed Hadi, Atharva Shah, Raj Panchapakesan, Kathiresan Marimuthu, Monika S, and the rest of the AccuKnox team carried this recognition back to the office, alongside the partners who stood with them on stage.

Netpoleon and Erasmith Partnership with AccuKnox

Netpoleon Bharat , represented by Sarfaraz J, Vishwak Ram, Varsha, Milton Dorairaj, and Mohan Kumar T L, joined AccuKnox at the event. As a distributor active across the AccuKnox partner ecosystem, Netpoleon Bharat helps bring Zero Trust security to customers who need a trusted channel into the platform.

Erasmith Technologies , represented by Rajeev Punetha, Praveen Jangira, Umakanth V, and Naveen Jangira, also shared the recognition. Erasmith works alongside AccuKnox as a reseller partner, extending the platform’s reach to organisations across its own customer base.

Leadership Testimonials

“Watching AccuKnox take the top spot two years running tells you everything about where this platform is headed. Netpoleon Bharat is proud to stand beside a partner that continues to raise the bar for Zero Trust security in the region." Sarfaraz J, Product Manager, Netpoleon Bharat“The depth of the AccuKnox Agentic AI Security platform stood out even more than the first time around. Back-to-back wins at Security BSides Bangalore do not happen by chance. They happen when a team keeps building instead of pausing to celebrate the last trophy.” Sujatha Yakasiri, Founder, Security BSides Bangalore“It is proof that our approach to Zero Trust Agentic Security resonates with the peers who understand the problem best. Our open source KubeArmor backed platform earned this the hard way, one release at a time.“ Rahul Jadhav, CTO and Co-Founder, AccuKnox

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox delivers a Zero Trust Security platform for AI, API, application, cloud, and supply chain security. Incubated by R&D innovator SRI International (Stanford Research Institute), AccuKnox holds seminal Zero Trust security patents and is backed by top-tier investors including National Grid Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, Avanta Ventures, and the 5G Open Innovation Lab. https://accuknox.com

Contact

Syed Hadi

Marketing & Partnerships Lead

AccuKnox

syed.hadi@accuknox.com

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