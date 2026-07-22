Genenta-Backed Sòphia High Tech Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

FY2025 sales rose 29.3% to €7.17 million; total value of production increased 34.7% to €8.47 million

EBITDA grew 68.1% to €1.61 million, expanding the EBITDA margin by approximately 380 basis points to 19.0%

Operating profit advanced 80.8% to €1.21 million





MILAN, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science S.p.A. (Nasdaq: GNTA), evolving into Saentra Forge1, a strategic industrial consolidator focused on aerospace, defense, biotech and Italian national-security-related technologies, today announced that the Board of Directors of Sòphia High Tech S.r.l. (“Sòphia HT”) has approved the company’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. These financial statements were approved by Sòphia HT’s Board of Directors.

The following table summarizes Sòphia HT’s key results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared with the prior fiscal year:

FY2025 FY2024 Change Sales 7.17 5.54 +29.3% Other operating income 1.30 0.75 +73.3% Total value of production 8.47 6.29 +34.7% EBITDA 1.61 0.96 +68.1% EBITDA margin 19.0% 15.2% +380 bps Operating profit 1.21 0.67 +80.8%



Figures in € millions unless otherwise stated and reflect the financial statements approved by Sòphia HT’s Board of Directors, which remain subject to approval by the shareholders’ meeting. EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures; see “Non-GAAP Information” and “Important Information Regarding Sòphia HT Financial Data.” Percentage changes reflect figures reported by Sòphia HT and may be affected by rounding.

Genenta-backed Sòphia HT delivered broad-based growth across both its top line and profitability in FY2025. The performance reflected higher sales, increased other operating income and a more disciplined cost structure, which together drove margin expansion and a marked improvement in operating profitability.

Sòphia HT has also appointed a new Board of Directors to guide its next phase of growth in the Aerospace & Defense market. The new governance pairs the founders' engineering leadership — Antonio Caraviello (CEO & Chairman), Raffaele Sansone (COO) and Domenico Borrelli (CTO) — with the financial and industrial expertise brought by Genenta Science S.p.A. (Nasdaq: GNTA) represented on the Board by Pierluigi Paracchi and Gianfranco de Nigris, with Paolo Salvato as Board Observer. This shared executive leadership will drive Sòphia HT's industrial scale-up and international expansion.

Important Information Regarding Sòphia HT Financial Data

The financial information relating to Sòphia HT included in this press release was prepared by, and is the responsibility of, the management of Sòphia HT and is derived from Sòphia HT’s statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with Italian accounting principles. Such financial information is unaudited, and has not been independently verified, audited, or reviewed by Genenta Science S.p.A. (“Genenta”) or by Genenta’s independent registered public accounting firm. In addition, such information is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP or IFRS Accounting Standards as adopted by the European Union and has not been consolidated into Genenta’s financial statements. Genenta currently owns approximately 19% of Sòphia HT and does not currently consolidate Sòphia HT’s financial results. Although Genenta has contractual rights, subject to the applicable terms and conditions, to increase its ownership interest to 51%, there can be no assurance that such rights will be exercised or that Sòphia HT will become a consolidated subsidiary of Genenta. The financial information presented herein was provided to Genenta by Sòphia HT. Genenta has not independently verified the accuracy, completeness or fairness of such information. The information is subject to change and may be revised, including materially, as a result of any future audit or review procedures, conversion to the accounting principles applied by Genenta, consolidation procedures, purchase accounting, valuation analyses or other accounting assessments. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on this financial information, and it should not be interpreted as representing the historical or future financial position, results of operations or cash flows of Genenta or of any future consolidated group. References in this press release to EBITDA, EBITDA margin or other non-GAAP financial measures relating to Sòphia HT are based on information provided by Sòphia HT. Such measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or other applicable accounting standards.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA) is evolving into a next-generation strategic consolidator focused on privately held specialized companies operating in Italian national security-regulated sectors, with activities spanning cybersecurity, defense, aerospace, and biotechnology/biosecurity.

About Sòphia High Tech

Sòphia High Tech S.r.l. is an Italian aerospace and defense engineering and manufacturing company. At its core, Sòphia builds the critical mechanical components of space and defense systems — the precision parts that hold rockets together, protect satellites in orbit, and allow aircraft to perform under extreme stress. The company covers the entire product lifecycle, from initial concept design and computer simulation, through prototyping and manufacturing, all the way to final testing, assembly, and qualification for flight. What sets Sòphia apart is its mastery of advanced manufacturing techniques — including state-of-the-art metal 3D printing (known as Selective Laser Melting), CNC precision machining and multitasking, and the ability to work with some of the most demanding exotic materials in the industry, including titanium, Inconel, tungsten, and specialized copper alloys. The company also conducts original materials research — developing entirely new metallic blends tailored to the specific demands of space propulsion. Certified to the EN9100 aerospace quality standard and to ECSS-Q-ST-70-80C, the ESA specification for additive manufacturing, Sòphia is one of the very few companies in Europe qualified to 3D-print flight-ready space hardware to ESA and NASA standards. With over 530 advanced projects completed, Sòphia serves leading European aerospace and defense organizations including ESA, AVIO, Thales Alenia Space, Leonardo, MBDA, GSSI, and D-Orbit.

Non-GAAP Information

This release includes EBITDA and EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures relating to Sòphia HT. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization; EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by total value of production. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Genenta believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, can enhance investors’ and analysts’ ability to meaningfully compare results from period to period and to forward-looking guidance, and to identify operating trends in the business. However, non-GAAP information is not superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Genenta’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the transition to Saentra Forge, the ability to close the transaction with Sòphia High Tech, financial forecasts of Sòphia High Tech, and expected use of proceeds of Sòphia High Tech. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Genenta’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Genenta’s material disclosures on Form 6-K dated October 10, 2025, as well as other Form 6-K disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date of this announcement, and Genenta undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Genenta Science Media Contact

Tiziana Pollio

Mobile: +39 348 23 15 143

Email: tiziana.pollio@genenta.com

1 The name change from Genenta Science S.p.A. to Saentra Forge S.p.A. is subject to shareholder approval.