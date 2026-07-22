Medical Device Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026, Featuring AliveCor, Boston Scientific, CardieX, Zimmer Biomet, Garmin and Many More

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 1000+ medical device collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for medical device dealmaking
Medical device partnering is driven by hardware innovation, engineering expertise, and clinical application, with deal structures reflecting product development cycles, regulatory pathways, and integration into healthcare systems.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how medical device deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by device type, development stage, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a technology-driven and clinically embedded landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within medical device partnerships, particularly where regulatory approval, product lifecycle management, and clinical adoption are key considerations.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark device and technology transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 1000+ medical device collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, device type, and application)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for medical device dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how medical device partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- AliveCor
- Boston Scientific
- CardieX
- Zimmer Biomet
- Garmin
- Medtronic
- Biofourmis
- Siemens Healthineers
- NuVasive
- Intuitive Surgical
- Align Technology
- Abbott Laboratories
- Philips
- DexCom
- GE Healthcare
- Stryker
- Insulet
- Masimo
- Johnson & Johnson
- FitBit
- Varian Medical Systems
- 3D Systems
- Glaukos
- BioIntelliSense
- Resonetics
- MedCrypt
- BrainScope
- Auris Health
- Cardiac Insight
- Exactech
- Integra LifeSciences
- Nuvo Group
- Profound Medical
- Tyto Care
- Vicarious Surgical
- Alio Medical
- Axial3D
- HeartBeam
- NeuroPace
- Outset Medical
- Senseonics
- Teleflex
- Biotronik
- Cochlear
- Omron
- Verily
- Proprio
- iotaMotion
- Abbott Vascular Devices
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hixs5n
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