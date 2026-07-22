Medical Device Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026, Featuring AliveCor, Boston Scientific, CardieX, Zimmer Biomet, Garmin and Many More

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 1000+ medical device collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for medical device dealmaking

Medical device partnering is driven by hardware innovation, engineering expertise, and clinical application, with deal structures reflecting product development cycles, regulatory pathways, and integration into healthcare systems.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how medical device deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by device type, development stage, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a technology-driven and clinically embedded landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within medical device partnerships, particularly where regulatory approval, product lifecycle management, and clinical adoption are key considerations.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark device and technology transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

1000+ medical device collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, device type, and application)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for medical device dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how medical device partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Companies Featured

AliveCor

Boston Scientific

CardieX

Zimmer Biomet

Garmin

Medtronic

Biofourmis

Siemens Healthineers

NuVasive

Intuitive Surgical

Align Technology

Abbott Laboratories

Philips

DexCom

GE Healthcare

Stryker

Insulet

Masimo

Johnson & Johnson

FitBit

Varian Medical Systems

3D Systems

Glaukos

BioIntelliSense

Resonetics

MedCrypt

BrainScope

Auris Health

Cardiac Insight

Exactech

Integra LifeSciences

Nuvo Group

Profound Medical

Tyto Care

Vicarious Surgical

Alio Medical

Axial3D

HeartBeam

NeuroPace

Outset Medical

Senseonics

Teleflex

Biotronik

Cochlear

Omron

Verily

Proprio

iotaMotion

Abbott Vascular Devices

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hixs5n

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