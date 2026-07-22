$30+ Billion Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market Forecast, 2032 | Consumer Electronics Fuel Demand for Advanced EUV Chips

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market by Component, System Type, Integrated Device Manufacturers, Foundries, Logic Chips, Memory Chips - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography market is projected to grow from USD 15.84 billion in 2026 to USD 30.36 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate of 11.4%. Expansion will be supported by rising demand for advanced semiconductor chips, continued investment in leading-edge process nodes, and increasing performance requirements across consumer electronics, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, data centers, automotive electronics, and autonomous applications.

Rapid innovation in smartphones, wearables, tablets, gaming devices, foldable displays, augmented reality, and virtual reality is increasing semiconductor complexity. Manufacturers are adopting EUV lithography to support smaller transistors, higher transistor density, faster processing, enhanced graphics, compact product designs, and improved energy efficiency. As miniaturization and performance requirements intensify, EUV lithography is becoming increasingly important for reliable, high-performance integrated circuit manufacturing at advanced nodes.

Light Sources to Record the Highest CAGR from 2026 to 2032

Light sources are expected to be the fastest-growing component of the extreme ultraviolet lithography market during the forecast period. Their performance directly affects system productivity, wafer throughput, uptime, and manufacturing cost efficiency. Semiconductor manufacturers' demand for higher throughput is driving upgrades and replacements involving greater EUV source power, improved stability, and longer operating availability.

The transition to more advanced process nodes and next-generation EUV platforms is also raising light-source performance requirements and accelerating research and development investment. High technical complexity, a limited supplier base, and the semiconductor industry's focus on productivity enhancements are expected to support faster revenue growth for light sources than for other EUV system components.

Logic Chips Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2025

Logic chips held the largest share of the EUV lithography market by application in 2025, reflecting early and widespread adoption at advanced process nodes. Leading-edge logic devices produced at 7 nm, 5 nm, and 3 nm require fine patterning, tight overlay control, and high transistor density. EUV can address these manufacturing requirements more efficiently than multi-patterning deep ultraviolet techniques.

Demand for high-performance logic chips used in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, data centers, advanced automotive electronics, and premium consumer devices is increasing EUV tool utilization and supporting capacity expansion. Memory manufacturers have adopted EUV more selectively and typically apply the technology to specific layers, reinforcing the continuing dominance of logic applications in overall EUV lithography demand.

Asia Pacific Positioned as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR in the extreme ultraviolet lithography market between 2026 and 2032. Growth is being driven by the region's concentration of major semiconductor foundries and integrated device manufacturers, alongside sustained investment in advanced-node fabrication capacity.

Large-scale expansion at 5 nm, 3 nm, and sub-3 nm nodes, rising demand for logic chips, and a mature semiconductor supply chain are enabling rapid EUV adoption. Capital expenditure programs, aggressive technology roadmaps, and government-backed initiatives designed to strengthen domestic semiconductor capabilities are further accelerating EUV tool installations. These conditions position Asia Pacific as a primary global demand center for EUV lithography.

Competitive Landscape

ASML of the Netherlands dominates the market as the sole manufacturer of EUV lithography products. The broader EUV ecosystem includes component suppliers, metrology and inspection specialists, optics companies, equipment manufacturers, foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and memory producers.

Companies covered in the competitive analysis include ASML (Netherlands), TRUMPF (Germany), Ushio Inc. (Japan), Energetiq (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Japan), Rigaku Holdings Corporation (Japan), Edmund Optics Inc. (US), AGC Inc. (Japan), Tekscend Photomask (Japan), Lasertec Corporation (Japan), HOYA Corporation (Japan), NuFlare Technology, Inc. (Japan), KLA Corporation (US), ADVANTEST CORPORATION (Japan), SUSS MicroTec SE (Germany), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Park Systems (South Korea), Imagine Optic (France), MKS Inc. (US), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung (South Korea), SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), and Micron Technology (US).

The competitive assessment examines company profiles, recent developments, product and component offerings, market shares, and key growth strategies. It also provides focused analysis of leading EUV component providers, including KLA Corporation, ZEISS Group, TRUMPF, AGC Inc., and Lasertec Corporation.

Report Scope and Market Insights

The report segments and forecasts the extreme ultraviolet lithography market by component, system type, end user, application, and region. Geographic coverage includes the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. The analysis evaluates the industry value chain, competitive environment, market shares, technology developments, research and development activity, regional opportunities, investments, and strategies across the EUV lithography ecosystem.

Key growth drivers include surging deployment of EUV lithography across leading-edge foundry nodes and increasing investment in advanced semiconductor devices. The report also assesses high upfront capital investment as a market restraint, growing investment in advanced EUV lithography as an opportunity, and competition from alternative lithography techniques as an industry challenge.

Additional coverage includes upcoming components and technologies, product and service innovation, market development opportunities across established and emerging regions, expansion into untapped geographies, recent industry developments, and investment trends. The analysis is designed to support semiconductor manufacturers, equipment and component suppliers, investors, technology providers, and other stakeholders evaluating growth opportunities in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 206 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $30.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

ASML

Light Source Manufacturers

Optics Manufacturers

Mask Manufacturers

Other Component Manufacturers

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Samsung

SK Hynix Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbylz

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