Genomic Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2018-2026 | Analyze 720+ Genomic Partnerships | Access Contracts and Source Documents

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2018-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 720+ genomic collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for genomic dealmaking

Genomic partnering is driven by large-scale data generation, sequencing technologies, and analytical platforms, with deal structures reflecting access to datasets, discovery capabilities, and precision medicine applications.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how genomic deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by data scale, technology platform, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a data-intensive and precision-driven landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within genomic partnerships, particularly where large datasets, long-term data access, and integration into discovery workflows are key considerations.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark data-driven and genomics-based transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate platform partnerships and data access opportunities

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

720+ genomic collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, platform, and application)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for genomic dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how genomic partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Companies Featured

10X Genomics

Abbvie

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Agilent Technologies

Akoya Biosciences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Amazon Web Services

Arbor Biotechnologies

AstraZeneca

Beam Therapeutics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bluebird Bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Caribou Biosciences

Charles River Laboratories

CRISPR Therapeutics

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Deep Genomics

DNAnexus

Editas Medicine

Element Biosciences

Eli Lilly

Exact Sciences

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

Guardant Health

Illumina

Intellia Therapeutics

Invitae

Jackson Laboratory

Lonza

Mammoth Biosciences

Mayo Clinic

Merck KGaA

Microsoft

Mission Bio

Moderna

Natera

Novartis

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Pfizer

QIAGEN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche Diagnostics

Sangamo Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Twist Bioscience

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4a61u

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