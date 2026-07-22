Genomic Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2018-2026 | Analyze 720+ Genomic Partnerships | Access Contracts and Source Documents

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2018-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 720+ genomic collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for genomic dealmaking
Genomic partnering is driven by large-scale data generation, sequencing technologies, and analytical platforms, with deal structures reflecting access to datasets, discovery capabilities, and precision medicine applications.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how genomic deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by data scale, technology platform, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a data-intensive and precision-driven landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within genomic partnerships, particularly where large datasets, long-term data access, and integration into discovery workflows are key considerations.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark data-driven and genomics-based transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate platform partnerships and data access opportunities
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 720+ genomic collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, platform, and application)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for genomic dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how genomic partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- 10X Genomics
- Abbvie
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Agilent Technologies
- Akoya Biosciences
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Amazon Web Services
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- AstraZeneca
- Beam Therapeutics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bluebird Bio
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Caribou Biosciences
- Charles River Laboratories
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Deep Genomics
- DNAnexus
- Editas Medicine
- Element Biosciences
- Eli Lilly
- Exact Sciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- Genentech
- Gilead Sciences
- Guardant Health
- Illumina
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Invitae
- Jackson Laboratory
- Lonza
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Mayo Clinic
- Merck KGaA
- Microsoft
- Mission Bio
- Moderna
- Natera
- Novartis
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- Pfizer
- QIAGEN
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Twist Bioscience
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4a61u
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