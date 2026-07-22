Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2019-2026 | Benchmark 1220+ AI Partnerships and Strengthen AI Negotiation Strategies

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 1220+ AI collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for artificial intelligence dealmaking

Artificial intelligence (AI) partnering is driven by technology-led collaborations that span multiple therapeutic areas, with deal structures reflecting access to platforms, data, and computational capabilities.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how AI deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology type, application, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a rapidly evolving, technology-driven landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within AI partnerships, particularly where access to proprietary platforms, data, and capabilities is central to the collaboration.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark live transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate technology partners and collaboration opportunities

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

1220+ AI collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and application)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for AI dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how AI partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Companies Featured

AbCellera Biologics

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Agilent Technologies

Aidoc

Akoya Biosciences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Amazon Web Services

Amgen

Antiverse

Aqemia

ArteraAI

AstraZeneca

Atomwise

Azenta Life Sciences

BenchSci

BioMap

Boehringer Ingelheim

BridgeBio Pharma

Celsius Therapeutics

Charles River Laboratories

ConcertAI

Deep Genomics

DNAnexus

Dyno Therapeutics

Eli Lilly

Evaxion Biotech

Exscientia

Freenome

Generate Biomedicines

Genmab

Ginkgo BioWorks

Guardant Health

Ibex Medical Analytics

Illumina

Insilico Medicine

Isomorphic Labs

Lantern Pharma

Medtronic

Moderna

Natera

Novo Nordisk

Owkin

PathAI

Pfizer

Qure.ai

Recursion

Schrodinger

Tempus

Verge Genomics

WuXi Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r0qed

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