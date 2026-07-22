Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2019-2026 | Benchmark 1220+ AI Partnerships and Strengthen AI Negotiation Strategies

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 1220+ AI collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for artificial intelligence dealmaking
Artificial intelligence (AI) partnering is driven by technology-led collaborations that span multiple therapeutic areas, with deal structures reflecting access to platforms, data, and computational capabilities.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how AI deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology type, application, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a rapidly evolving, technology-driven landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within AI partnerships, particularly where access to proprietary platforms, data, and capabilities is central to the collaboration.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark live transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate technology partners and collaboration opportunities
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 1220+ AI collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and application)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for AI dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how AI partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- AbCellera Biologics
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Agilent Technologies
- Aidoc
- Akoya Biosciences
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Amazon Web Services
- Amgen
- Antiverse
- Aqemia
- ArteraAI
- AstraZeneca
- Atomwise
- Azenta Life Sciences
- BenchSci
- BioMap
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- BridgeBio Pharma
- Celsius Therapeutics
- Charles River Laboratories
- ConcertAI
- Deep Genomics
- DNAnexus
- Dyno Therapeutics
- Eli Lilly
- Evaxion Biotech
- Exscientia
- Freenome
- Generate Biomedicines
- Genmab
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- Guardant Health
- Ibex Medical Analytics
- Illumina
- Insilico Medicine
- Isomorphic Labs
- Lantern Pharma
- Medtronic
- Moderna
- Natera
- Novo Nordisk
- Owkin
- PathAI
- Pfizer
- Qure.ai
- Recursion
- Schrodinger
- Tempus
- Verge Genomics
- WuXi Biologics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r0qed
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