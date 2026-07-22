Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026 | Analyze 250+ Microbiome Partnerships | Benchmark Microbiome Deals with Confidence

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 250+ microbiome collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for microbiome dealmaking
Microbiome partnering is driven by emerging science and novel therapeutic approaches, with deal structures reflecting platform-based technologies, live biotherapeutics, and data-driven discovery.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how microbiome deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by platform type, application, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a highly innovative and still-evolving therapeutic landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within microbiome partnerships, particularly in areas involving novel mechanisms of action and emerging clinical validation.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark emerging technology transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate platform partnerships and collaboration opportunities
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 250+ microbiome collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, platform, and application)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for microbiome dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how microbiome partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- Abbvie
- AiCuris
- AnimalBiome
- Arc Bio
- Arranta Bio
- AstraZeneca
- Bacthera
- Bayer
- Beam Therapeutics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BiomeBank
- BiomX
- Bloom Science
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Broad Institute
- Carbiotix
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Columbia University
- Cornell University
- DayTwo
- Dermala
- DuPont
- Eagle Genomics
- Eligo Bioscience
- Enterome Bioscience
- Evelo Biosciences
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Finch Therapeutics
- Genentech
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- GSK
- Harvard University
- Illumina
- Intralytix
- Johns Hopkins University
- Kanvas Biosciences
- Locus Biosciences
- MaaT Pharma
- Mayo Clinic
- Merck KGaA
- Microba Life Sciences
- Microsoft
- Nestle Health Science
- OpenBiome
- Pfizer
- QIAGEN
- Seres Therapeutics
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Vedanta Biosciences
- Zymo Research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25oci6
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