Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026 | Analyze 250+ Microbiome Partnerships | Benchmark Microbiome Deals with Confidence

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 250+ microbiome collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for microbiome dealmaking

Microbiome partnering is driven by emerging science and novel therapeutic approaches, with deal structures reflecting platform-based technologies, live biotherapeutics, and data-driven discovery.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how microbiome deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by platform type, application, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a highly innovative and still-evolving therapeutic landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within microbiome partnerships, particularly in areas involving novel mechanisms of action and emerging clinical validation.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark emerging technology transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate platform partnerships and collaboration opportunities

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

250+ microbiome collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, platform, and application)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for microbiome dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how microbiome partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Companies Featured

Abbvie

AiCuris

AnimalBiome

Arc Bio

Arranta Bio

AstraZeneca

Bacthera

Bayer

Beam Therapeutics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BiomeBank

BiomX

Bloom Science

Boehringer Ingelheim

Broad Institute

Carbiotix

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Columbia University

Cornell University

DayTwo

Dermala

DuPont

Eagle Genomics

Eligo Bioscience

Enterome Bioscience

Evelo Biosciences

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Finch Therapeutics

Genentech

Ginkgo BioWorks

GSK

Harvard University

Illumina

Intralytix

Johns Hopkins University

Kanvas Biosciences

Locus Biosciences

MaaT Pharma

Mayo Clinic

Merck KGaA

Microba Life Sciences

Microsoft

Nestle Health Science

OpenBiome

Pfizer

QIAGEN

Seres Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Vedanta Biosciences

Zymo Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25oci6

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