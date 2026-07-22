Global Urban Air Mobility Market to Reach $16.27 Billion by 2035 | Urban Congestion Accelerates Demand for eVTOL Solutions

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market by Systems, Application, Infrastructure, Range, Architecture, Region - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urban air mobility market is projected to grow from USD 2.16 billion in 2026 to USD 16.27 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate of 20.9% reported for the 2031-2035 period. Rising urban congestion, growing populations and demand for faster point-to-point transportation are accelerating interest in urban air mobility solutions worldwide.

Crowded road networks are increasing pressure on cities to adopt transportation options that reduce journey times and improve connectivity within space-constrained urban environments. Continued advances in electric propulsion, battery systems and autonomous capabilities are supporting the development of eVTOL aircraft. Governments and private companies are also increasing investment, while supportive regulatory initiatives are helping establish the conditions required for early UAM deployment.

Tilt-Rotor/Tilt-Wing Platform Architecture to Record the Highest Growth

By platform architecture, the tilt-rotor/tilt-wing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These aircraft combine vertical take-off capabilities with efficient forward flight, supporting higher operating speeds, longer ranges and improved energy efficiency compared with alternative configurations. Their performance characteristics make them particularly suitable for intercity transportation and regional connectivity applications.

Private Ownership and Use Segment Gains Momentum

By application, the private ownership/use segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2030. Demand is being driven by high-net-worth individuals seeking faster, personalized transportation and corporate users adopting point-to-point mobility to improve travel efficiency. These options can reduce reliance on conventional commercial transportation networks while providing greater scheduling flexibility.

Advances in eVTOL performance and safety systems are strengthening user confidence. At the same time, rising investment in premium mobility services is expanding the availability of private UAM options across multiple markets. These developments are expected to support further demand for flexible and personalized air transportation.

Asia Pacific Led the Urban Air Mobility Market in 2025

Asia Pacific captured the largest share of the global urban air mobility market in 2025. Severe congestion in major cities, continued urban population growth and pressure on existing transportation infrastructure are creating demand for faster travel options. Governments in China, Japan and South Korea are supporting UAM development through pilot programs, funding and regulatory initiatives.

Pilot projects are expanding across selected urban areas, enabling stakeholders to assess real-world operations and support the early deployment of services. Government backing, investment activity and the need to improve mobility within densely populated cities are expected to reinforce Asia Pacific's position in the market.

Research Coverage

The market study analyzes the urban air mobility market across multiple segments, subsegments and regions, estimating current market size and future growth potential. It also provides a competitive assessment of key market players, covering company profiles, product portfolios, recent industry developments and strategic initiatives.

The research is designed to help established market leaders and new entrants evaluate revenue opportunities across the global UAM market. It also enables stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, improve market positioning and develop informed go-to-market strategies. Analysis of market dynamics includes the principal drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities influencing industry growth.

Company Profiles

Joby Aero, Inc.

Ehang

Archer Aviation Inc.

Skyports Infrastructure Limited

Beta Technologies, Inc.

Vertical Aerospace

Eve Holding, Inc.

Airbus

Textron Inc.

Wisk Aero

Autoflight

Ferrovial

Urbanv

Aeroports De Paris

Thales

Honeywell International, Inc.

Frequentis AG

Tcab Tech

Skyway Technologies, Corp

Unifly

Droneup LLC

Overair, Inc.

Ascendance Flight Technologies SAS

Electra.Aero

Skydrive Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mayxu8

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