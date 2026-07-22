AI and Hyperscale Data Centers Drive Water Treatment Demand

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Data Center Type, By Equipment Type, By Treatment Stage, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to Reach USD 5.90 Billion by 2031

The global data center water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow from USD 3.30 billion in 2026 to USD 5.90 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being driven by accelerating data center construction, rising cooling-water requirements, regulatory pressure, regional water scarcity, and stronger corporate sustainability commitments. The expansion of hyperscale and artificial intelligence (AI)-focused data centers, increasing adoption of liquid cooling, and investment in closed-loop water systems, wastewater recycling, water reuse, and digital water management platforms are expected to further increase demand.

The market includes chemical treatment and conditioning systems, membranes and high-purity water equipment, filtration units, disinfection technologies, and wastewater treatment solutions. These systems support cooling efficiency, water quality, operational reliability, and water recovery across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge data centers.

Chemical Treatment & Conditioning Systems to Hold the Largest Equipment Type Share

By equipment type, chemical treatment & conditioning systems are anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. These systems are critical to controlling corrosion, scaling, microbial growth, and contamination in cooling-water infrastructure, helping protect heat-transfer performance and reduce equipment damage.

Broad compatibility with existing cooling infrastructure and the ability to provide continuous water-quality management support adoption across multiple data center types. Demand is also increasing alongside deployment of cooling towers, chilled-water systems, and liquid cooling technologies. The need to lower maintenance costs, extend equipment life, and maintain uninterrupted operations will reinforce the segment's market leadership.

Cooling Water Treatment to Lead by Treatment Stage

Cooling water treatment is expected to represent the largest treatment-stage segment. Data centers require substantial water volumes for cooling towers, chilled-water systems, and advanced liquid cooling infrastructure. Effective treatment prevents scaling, corrosion, biological growth, and contamination that could reduce cooling performance or damage critical systems.

The rapid expansion of hyperscale and AI-driven facilities, which generate higher heat loads, is increasing demand for chemical treatment, filtration, monitoring, and water-conditioning equipment. Water-efficiency targets, environmental regulations, and cooling-system optimization are also encouraging data center operators to invest in advanced cooling water treatment solutions.

North America Expected to Remain the Largest Regional Market

North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the data center water & wastewater treatment equipment market during the forecast period. The region benefits from an advanced data center ecosystem and continued construction by major cloud service providers. Growth in AI, cloud computing, digital services, and high-performance computing is driving particularly strong expansion in the US.

As data center capacity and associated water consumption increase, operators are adopting advanced wastewater treatment, recycling, and reuse systems. Stricter environmental regulations and corporate sustainability commitments are supporting further investment despite significant capital and operating costs. Increasing use of liquid cooling for AI applications is also expected to raise demand for integrated water management systems.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global data center water & wastewater treatment equipment market include Veolia (France), Ecolab Inc. (US), Xylem (US), Solenis (US), Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), Aquatech International LLC (US), Kurita America Inc. (US), Gradiant (US), Lenntech B.V. (Netherlands), and IDE (Israel).

Integrated treatment solution providers and specialized equipment manufacturers are expected to support market growth through product innovation, capacity expansion, technology launches, acquisitions, and strategic development. The competitive analysis evaluates company profiles, recent developments, market strategies, products and services, market shares, and manufacturing capabilities.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Drivers: Expansion of hyperscale data centers; rising demand for advanced cooling water treatment from AI and high-density computing; and continued data center construction supported by cloud computing and digital transformation.

Expansion of hyperscale data centers; rising demand for advanced cooling water treatment from AI and high-density computing; and continued data center construction supported by cloud computing and digital transformation. Opportunities: Investment in water reuse and recovery; adoption of alternative water sources; expansion of colocation facilities; and growing demand for advanced treatment, monitoring, and recycling technologies.

Investment in water reuse and recovery; adoption of alternative water sources; expansion of colocation facilities; and growing demand for advanced treatment, monitoring, and recycling technologies. Restraints: High capital expenditure requirements; the complexity of retrofitting treatment systems into existing data centers; and lengthy permitting and approval processes.

High capital expenditure requirements; the complexity of retrofitting treatment systems into existing data centers; and lengthy permitting and approval processes. Challenges: Water scarcity, local resource constraints, rising energy expenses, and higher operating costs across water treatment operations.

Research Coverage

The report segments the data center water & wastewater treatment equipment market by equipment type, treatment stage, data center type, and region. It provides market value estimates across multiple regions and analyzes industry trends, high-growth segments, emerging markets, competitive rankings, company strategies, products and services, and expansion activities.

The research also provides market penetration analysis covering equipment offered by leading companies; product development and innovation insights covering upcoming technologies, launches, expansions, and acquisitions; market development analysis of high-growth regions; available production and upcoming capacity information; and competitive assessments of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities.

Primary research included in-depth interviews with chief executive officers, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, managers, and other executives from key organizations. Secondary research was used to determine and verify the market size and individual segment estimates.

By company type: Tier 1-50%; Tier 2-30%; Tier 3-20%.

Tier 1-50%; Tier 2-30%; Tier 3-20%. By designation: Managers-15%; Directors-20%; Others-65%.

Managers-15%; Directors-20%; Others-65%. By region: North America-40%; Europe-25%; Asia Pacific-28%; Rest of the World-7%.

The report offers a consolidated view of the global competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments, regional opportunities, industry developments, market capacity, and the principal factors influencing investment in data center water and wastewater treatment infrastructure through 2031.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers

4.2.1 DRIVERS 4.2.1.1 Increasing AI and hyperscale data center expansion 4.2.1.2 Growing adoption of water-efficient cooling technologies 4.2.1.3 Increasing sustainability commitments and water neutrality targets 4.2.1.4 Stringent water consumption regulations and wastewater discharge standards 4.2.1.5 Expansion of water recycling and reuse systems



Challenges

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS 4.2.2.1 High capital investment requirements 4.2.2.2 Limited water treatment expertise among data center operators 4.2.2.3 Regional variations in water availability and regulations

4.2.4 CHALLENGES 4.2.4.1 Balancing water conservation with mission-critical data center reliability requirements 4.2.4.2 Managing wastewater streams containing chemicals and treatment by-products



Case Studies

5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS 5.10.1 GOOGLE & SOUTHERN COMPANY COLLABORATION FOR WATER REUSE AND SUSTAINABLE DATA CENTER OPERATIONS IN US 5.10.2 MICROSOFT WATER REUSE SYSTEM IMPLEMENTATION FOR DATA CENTER CAMPUS IN ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 5.10.3 EQUINIX WATER CONSERVATION AND COOLING WATER MANAGEMENT PROGRAM ACROSS GLOBAL DATA CENTERS



Industry Trends

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS 5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES 5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS 5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2 MACROECONOMICS INDICATORS 5.2.1 INTRODUCTION 5.2.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST 5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL WATER & WASTEWATER TREATMENT INDUSTRY

5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 PRICING ANALYSIS 5.4.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE, BY REGION (2022-2025) 5.4.2 INDICATIVE PRICING ANALYSIS, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS 5.6.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 842119) 5.6.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 842119)

5.7 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS

5.9 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO

5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF ON DATA CENTER WATER & WASTEWATER TREATMENT MARKET 5.11.1 INTRODUCTION 5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES 5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS 5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS 5.11.4.1 North America 5.11.4.2 Europe 5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific 5.11.5 IMPACT ON END USERS



Opportunities

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES 4.2.3.1 Expansion of AI data centers to create significant demand for advanced cooling water treatment solutions 4.2.3.2 Increasing adoption of closed-loop water recycling systems 4.2.3.3 Integration of smart water monitoring and AI-based optimization 4.2.3.4 Expansion of emerging data center markets



14 COMPANY PROFILES

14.1.1 VEOLIA

14.1.2 ECOLAB INC.

14.1.3 XYLEM

14.1.4 KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.

14.1.5 CHEM AQUA, INC.

14.1.6 SALTWORKS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

14.1.7 LENNTECH B.V.

14.1.8 IDE

14.1.9 GRADIANT

14.1.10 AQUATECH INTERNATIONAL LLC

14.2.1 EASYWATER

14.2.2 JETCOOL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

14.2.3 HITACHI ENERGY LTD.

14.2.4 EVERFILT, INC.

14.2.5 WESTTECH ENGINEERING, LLC

14.2.6 GRAVER TECHNOLOGIES

14.2.7 GARRATT-CALLAHAN

14.2.8 ULTRAAQUA A/S

14.2.9 HERCO WASSERTECHNIK GMBH

14.2.10 LUBRON UK LTD.

14.2.11 ADEKA CORPORATION

14.2.12 CHEMSTAR WATER

14.2.13 MARLOWE ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

14.2.14 MEMBRANE SOLUTIONS

14.2.15 ORIVAL, INC.

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