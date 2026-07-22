Recyclable BOPP Pouch Market to Reach $7.48 Billion by 2030 as Sustainable Packaging Demand Accelerate

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recyclable Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Pouch Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global recyclable biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) pouch market is projected to grow from $5.43 billion in 2025 to $5.78 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Continued expansion is expected to take the market to $7.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Historical growth has been supported by rising demand for plastic packaging, expansion of food and beverage processing, increased consumption through urban retail channels, and growing demand for cost-effective flexible packaging. Higher sales of packaged personal care products have also contributed to wider adoption of recyclable BOPP pouches.

Looking ahead, stringent plastic waste regulations and circular economy packaging mandates are expected to strengthen market growth. Manufacturers are investing in recyclable mono-material structures and advanced film production technologies to meet evolving sustainability requirements without compromising product protection, shelf life or visual appeal.

Demand for sustainable packaging is a major catalyst for the recyclable BOPP pouch market. These lightweight, polypropylene-based pouches can reduce material consumption while delivering durability and barrier performance across food, beverage, personal care, agricultural and retail applications. Consumer preferences are reinforcing this shift. According to an April 2023 report from Trivium Packaging, 82% of consumers said they would pay more for products in sustainable packaging, an increase of four percentage points from 2022.

Rapid e-commerce growth is creating another significant opportunity. Recyclable BOPP pouches offer lightweight and durable packaging for courier, apparel and consumer goods shipments, helping brands protect products while reducing packaging weight and logistics costs. Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in March 2026 showed that U.S. e-commerce sales reached $1.23 trillion in 2025, increasing 5.4% from the previous year.

Key recyclable BOPP pouch market trends include the adoption of high-barrier sustainable packaging for food and beverages, increased use of lightweight formats in e-commerce, and integration of bio-based and compostable coatings with recyclable BOPP films. Advanced printing and labeling technologies are also gaining importance as brands seek premium presentation alongside stronger environmental credentials.

Industry collaboration is supporting the commercialization of recycled packaging materials. In October 2024, Mitsui Chemicals Inc. partnered with Toppan Holdings Inc. and RM Tohcello Co., Ltd. to develop recycled BOPP film suitable for mass production. The collaboration is intended to scale recycled film commercialization, strengthen sustainable packaging capabilities and advance circular material systems.

Asia-Pacific was the largest recyclable BOPP pouch market in 2025, supported by its extensive packaging and manufacturing base. Europe is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2030 as regulatory initiatives and corporate sustainability commitments accelerate the transition to recyclable flexible packaging. The market also covers Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Major product categories include pouches for food grains, snacks and confectionery, pet food, fertilizers, seeds, e-commerce shipments and apparel. The market's expanding application base highlights the versatility of recyclable BOPP packaging across consumer, industrial and agricultural supply chains.

Leading companies operating in the recyclable BOPP pouch market include Amcor plc, Mondi plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, SRF Limited, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Cosmo First Limited, Vacmet India Limited, UFlex Limited, Shako Flexipack Private Limited, Sprinpak Private Limited, MTC Polymers and Packaging Private Limited, Miracle Group of Companies, Veenuflex Private Limited, Crystal Flexible Packaging, Sah Polymers Limited, Sudarshan Addpack Private Limited, Vashani Polypack Private Limited and Gulf Plastic Industries.

With regulations, consumer expectations and e-commerce requirements converging, recyclable BOPP pouches are positioned to play an increasingly important role in the global transition toward lightweight, high-performance and circular packaging solutions.



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Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for recyclable biaxially oriented polypropylene (bopp) pouch ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The recyclable biaxially oriented polypropylene (bopp) pouch market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Stand Up Pouches; Flat Pouches; Gusseted Pouches; Zipper Pouches; Other Product Types

2) By Material Type: Mono Layer Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene; Multi Layer Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene; Other Material Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail; Supermarkets and Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Food and Beverages; Pharmaceuticals; Personal Care and Cosmetics; Household Products; Other Applications

5) By End User: Retail; Industrial; Institutional; Other End Users



Subsegments:



1) By Stand Up Pouches: Bottom Gusset Stand Up Pouches; Side Gusset Stand Up Pouches; Spout Stand Up Pouches; Window Stand Up Pouches

2) By Flat Pouches: Three Side Seal Pouches; Four Side Seal Pouches; Center Seal Pouches; Fin Seal Pouches

3) By Gusseted Pouches: Side Gusseted Pouches; Bottom Gusseted Pouches; Quad Seal Gusseted Pouches; Corner Seal Pouches

4) By Zipper Pouches: Press To Close Zipper Pouches; Slider Zipper Pouches; Child Resistant Zipper Pouches; Resealable Zipper Pouches

5) By Other Product Types: Vacuum Pouches; Retort Pouches; Spouted Pouches; Shaped Pouches



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Delivery Format: Word, PDF or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amcor plc

Mondi plc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

SRF Limited

Polyplex Corporation Limited

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Cosmo First Limited

Vacmet India Limited

Shako Flexipack Private Limited

UFlex Limited

Sprinpak Private Limited

MTC Polymers and Packaging Private Limited

Miracle Group of Companies

Veenuflex Private Limited

Crystal Flexible Packaging

Sah Polymers Limited

Sudarshan Addpack Private Limited

Vashani Polypack Private Limited

Gulf Plastic Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cd4ak

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