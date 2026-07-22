$700 Million Basalt Fiber Market Outlook, 2031 | Discrete Basalt Fibers Gain Momentum in Construction

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Basalt Fiber Market by Form, Usage, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global basalt fiber market is estimated to be valued at USD 0.40 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 0.70 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for noncorrosive, durable, high-performance materials across construction and infrastructure, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, wind energy, marine, and other industries.

Discrete Basalt Fiber Segment Positioned for Strong Growth

By form, the discrete segment is expected to record the second-highest CAGR in the basalt fiber market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption across construction and infrastructure applications is driving demand for discrete basalt fibers, including chopped strands. These materials are used in concrete reinforcement, asphalt modification, and precast components to improve crack resistance, durability, and structural performance.

The ability to integrate discrete basalt fibers into conventional materials, together with their cost advantages compared with continuous fibers, is supporting adoption in both emerging and developed markets. The report categorizes the market by continuous and discrete forms, providing detailed analysis of the demand patterns and growth opportunities associated with each category.

Non-Composites Usage to Register the Second-Highest CAGR

In terms of value, the non-composites usage segment is forecast to register the second-highest CAGR through 2031. Growth is primarily linked to expanding construction and infrastructure applications. Basalt fiber is increasingly incorporated into non-composite products such as rebar, meshes, and reinforcement materials, where corrosion resistance, durability, and extended service life are important performance requirements.

Demand for low-maintenance construction materials is also increasing, particularly for infrastructure exposed to harsh environmental conditions. The study assesses both composites and non-composites, identifying the factors affecting adoption, investment, and product development across these usage segments.

Automotive and Transportation Applications Gain Momentum

The automotive and transportation end-use industry is expected to post the second-highest CAGR in value during the forecast period. Manufacturers are evaluating basalt fiber as part of broader material innovation and performance optimization strategies designed to address evolving regulatory and efficiency requirements without compromising structural reliability.

Compatibility with diverse processing methods and hybrid material systems is encouraging the gradual integration of basalt fiber into next-generation mobility solutions. The market report also evaluates opportunities across construction and infrastructure, electrical and electronics, wind energy, marine, and other end-use industries.

North America Forecast to Deliver the Second-Highest Regional CAGR

North America is projected to register the second-highest CAGR in the global basalt fiber market through 2031. Regional growth is driven by increasing adoption of advanced materials across industrial and structural applications, supported by technological developments and innovation-led initiatives. A strong manufacturing ecosystem and increased focus on material efficiency are also contributing to market expansion.

The geographic assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, offering insight into regional market development, untapped geographies, recent investments, and emerging commercial opportunities.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Basalt Fiber Companies

The competitive analysis examines company strategies, market shares, product portfolios, solutions and services, and recent developments. Prominent basalt fiber market players covered in the study include Kamenny Vek (Russia), Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), Technobasalt Invest (Ukraine), ISOMATEX (Belgium), INCOTELOGY GmbH (Germany), Sudaglass Fiber Technology (US), Basalt Fiber Tech (Australia), Basaltex (Belgium), Jiangsu TianLong Continuous Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), ARMBAS (Armenia), Deutsche Basalt Faser GmbH (Germany), Basalt Engineering LLC (US), and Final Advanced Materials (France). The report also includes a competitive analysis of startups entering the basalt fiber market ecosystem.

Research Scope and Market Insights

The research evaluates the primary forces shaping the basalt fiber market, including increasing demand for noncorrosive materials, competition from mature products, growing adoption of environmentally friendly and recyclable materials, and manufacturing complexity and higher costs compared with E-glass fibers.

Coverage includes upcoming technologies, research and development activities, product launches, attractive regional markets, untapped geographic opportunities, investments, market diversification, and competitive positioning. The report provides revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments, enabling established companies and new entrants to assess the competitive environment, refine go-to-market strategies, and identify growth opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $0.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Kamenny Vek

Zhejiang Shijin Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd. (Gbf)

Technobasalt Invest

Isomatex

Incotelogy GmbH

Sudaglass Fiber Technology

Basalt Fiber Tech

Basaltex

Jiangsu Tianlong Continuous Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.

Armbas

Deutsche Basalt Faser GmbH

Basalt Engineering, LLC

Final Advanced Materials

Bastech

Sichuan Aerospace Tuoxin Basalt Industrial Co. Ltd.

Asa.Tec GmbH

Fiberbas Construction and Building Technologies

Sichuan Jumeisheng New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Zhengzhou Auron Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Kaxite Sealing Materials Co. Ltd.

Armofib Ltd.

Jilin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd.

Nanyang Invech Group

Arab Basalt Fiber Company

Jiangsu Nongchaoer Composite Material Co. Ltd.

China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwbbqf

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