Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Workout Protein Water Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









Post-Workout Protein Water Market to Reach $2.24 Billion by 2030 as Fitness Participation Accelerates

The global post-workout protein water market is experiencing rapid growth as consumers increasingly seek convenient, low-calorie beverages that combine hydration with muscle recovery support. The market is projected to grow from $1.33 billion in 2025 to $1.47 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.

By 2030, the post-workout protein water market is expected to reach $2.24 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 11%. Growth is being supported by increasing participation in fitness and sports, greater awareness of recovery nutrition, and rising demand for portable, high-protein functional beverages. Consumer preference for low-sugar hydration products is also strengthening the market outlook.

Product innovation will remain central to market expansion. Manufacturers are investing in plant-based protein water, collagen-based formulations, clean-label beverages and advanced protein technologies. Clear, light and flavored protein waters are gaining popularity among consumers who want ready-to-drink sports nutrition without the heavier texture commonly associated with traditional protein shakes.

Rising participation in fitness activities is a significant market driver. Increased health awareness, gym memberships and involvement in structured exercise are encouraging consumers to incorporate recovery-focused nutrition into their routines. Protein water offers a convenient combination of hydration and protein that supports post-exercise muscle recovery and replenishment.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, the number of Americans participating in sports and fitness activities increased from 236.9 million in 2022 to 242 million in 2023. This rise of approximately 5.1 million participants demonstrates the expanding addressable audience for post-workout protein water and other functional sports beverages.

Social media is also influencing purchasing behavior across the sports nutrition sector. Fitness influencers, short-form nutrition content and wellness-focused lifestyle trends are increasing product visibility and positioning protein water as a practical recovery beverage. In 2023, digital advertising represented 79.7% of UK advertising expenditure, while influencer marketing increased by 15.7% to £820 million and social media advertising grew by 7.8% to £7.7 billion, according to We Are Social.

Companies operating in the post-workout protein water market are responding with specialized products designed for broader dietary and lifestyle requirements. In June 2025, India-based Anand Milk Union Limited launched Amul Protein Water, a clear, lactose-free functional beverage aimed at addressing protein consumption needs. The product targets fitness-conscious consumers, students, gym-goers and professionals seeking a portable protein source in a water-like format.

North America was the largest regional market in 2025, supported by established sports nutrition consumption, high fitness participation and strong retail availability. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2030 as health awareness, disposable incomes, urban fitness culture and access to functional beverages increase.

The market includes clear hydrolyzed protein water, vitamin-infused protein water and amino acid recovery water. Geographic coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Key countries analyzed include the United States, Canada, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Indonesia, Taiwan and Russia.

Major companies operating in the post-workout protein water market include Agropur Cooperative, THG Nutrition Limited, BPI Sports LLC, Applied Nutrition PLC, MusclePharm Corporation, Premier Nutrition Company LLC, Musashi Sports Nutrition Pty Ltd., Ascent Protein LLC, Isopure Company, Athlex Beverages Private Limited, Vieve Protein Water Limited, NZ Muscle Limited, Protein2o Inc., Richmond Enterprises Holdings Limited, Seeq Protein LLC, WOW HYDRATE Limited, The Healthy Protein Co., Jive Protein Hydration Inc., OATH Nutrition LLC, Supr Water Private Limited and Trimino Brands Company LLC.

With consumer demand shifting toward convenient, transparent and performance-oriented nutrition, the post-workout protein water market is positioned for sustained expansion. Continued innovation in ingredients, flavors, dietary formats and online distribution is expected to broaden adoption among athletes, recreational exercisers and general wellness consumers worldwide.Reasons to Purchase:

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Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on end user analysis.

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Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

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Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for post-workout protein water ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The post-workout protein water market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Whey Protein Water; Plant-Based Protein Water; Collagen Protein Water; Other Product Types

2) By Flavor: Unflavored; Flavored

3) By Packaging Type: Bottles; Cans; Sachets; Other Packaging Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Supermarkets and Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Athletes; Fitness Enthusiasts; General Consumers



Subsegments:



1) By Whey Protein Water: Whey Protein Isolate (WPI) Water; Whey Protein Hydrolysate Water; Whey Protein Concentrate Water; Clear Whey Protein Water; BCAA-Enriched Whey Protein Water

2) By Plant-Based Protein Water: Pea Protein Water; Rice Protein Water; Soy Protein Water; Hemp Protein Water; Blended Plant Protein Water

3) By Collagen Protein Water: Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptide Water; Marine Collagen Water; Bovine Collagen Water; Multi-Type Collagen Water

4) By Other Product Types: Egg White Protein Water; Casein Protein Water; Mixed Protein Blend Water; Amino Acid-Based Protein Water; Fermented Protein Water



Companies Mentioned: Agropur Cooperative; THG Nutrition Limited; BPI Sports LLC; Applied Nutrition PLC; MusclePharm Corporation; Premier Nutrition Company LLC; Musashi Sports Nutrition Pty Ltd.; Ascent Protein LLC; Isopure Company; Athlex Beverages Private Limited; Vieve Protein Water Limited; NZ Muscle Limited; Protein2o Inc.; Richmond Enterprises Holdings Limited; Seeq Protein LLC; WOW HYDRATE Limited; The Healthy Protein Co.; Jive Protein Hydration Inc.; OATH Nutrition LLC; Supr Water Private Limited; Trimino Brands Company LLC



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Delivery Format: Word, PDF or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Agropur Cooperative

THG Nutrition Limited

BPI Sports LLC

Applied Nutrition PLC

MusclePharm Corporation

Premier Nutrition Company LLC

Musashi Sports Nutrition Pty Ltd.

Ascent Protein LLC

Isopure Company

Athlex Beverages Private Limited

Vieve Protein Water Limited

NZ Muscle Limited

Protein2o Inc.

Richmond Enterprises Holdings Limited

Seeq Protein LLC

WOW HYDRATE Limited

The Healthy Protein Co.

Jive Protein Hydration Inc.

OATH Nutrition LLC

Supr Water Private Limited

Trimino Brands Company LLC

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