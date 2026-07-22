Global Cancer Biomarkers Market to Reach $37.8 Billion by 2035 as Precision Oncology Adoption Accelerates - Trends and Forecasts Till 2035

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Biomarkers Market (3rd Edition) by Type of Biomarker, Type of Cancer and Geographical Regions - Trends and Forecasts Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer biomarkers market is projected to increase from USD 25.9 billion in 2026 to USD 37.8 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the rising global incidence of cancer, growing adoption of personalized medicine, advances in next-generation sequencing and increasing demand for biomarker-driven diagnostics and targeted therapies.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Growth and Trends

Advances in targeted therapies, immunotherapies and therapeutic cancer vaccines have transformed oncology care. However, treatment-related toxicities, high clinical trial attrition rates and variable patient responses continue to create significant clinical and commercial challenges. Cancer biomarkers are increasingly being integrated into diagnostic workflows and drug development programs to support patient stratification, treatment selection, prognosis assessment and therapeutic monitoring.

The molecular and genetic heterogeneity of cancer has accelerated the transition from standardized treatment models to precision oncology. Patients with the same cancer type and stage may exhibit substantially different therapeutic responses based on their molecular profiles. Biomarker testing enables clinicians to identify disease-specific signatures and align patients with more appropriate targeted treatments.

Single-analyte biomarkers such as PD-L1, BRAF and EGFR remain central to oncology diagnostics. At the same time, high-throughput technologies are expanding the use of comprehensive biomarkers, including tumor mutational burden and microsatellite instability. Next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy, multi-omics platforms, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence-enabled diagnostics are improving biomarker discovery, validation and clinical implementation.

Key Market Growth Drivers

The growing global cancer burden, aging populations, lifestyle changes and environmental risk factors are increasing demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also investing in biomarker-stratified clinical trials and companion diagnostics to support targeted therapies and immuno-oncology products.

Companies such as Roche and Novartis continue to pursue biomarker-based drug development initiatives, while regulatory approvals for companion diagnostics and expanded immunotherapy indications are strengthening the market outlook. Broader adoption of personalized medicine in the United States is expected to contribute to strong regional growth throughout the forecast period.

Market Challenges

Despite favorable growth prospects, the cancer biomarkers market faces high research and development costs, lengthy validation requirements and complex regulatory pathways. These barriers can restrict participation among smaller biotechnology companies and delay the commercialization of innovative testing solutions.

Sample collection, handling and storage also remain critical concerns because processing inconsistencies can affect biomarker integrity and test performance. Additional challenges include limited large-scale clinical validation, inconsistent assay methodologies, fragmented reporting standards and the absence of harmonized data frameworks. Region-specific requirements established by authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency may further increase compliance costs and approval timelines.

Key Cancer Biomarkers Market Insights

More than 290 cancer biomarker testing solutions are currently available for diagnosis, clinical research and therapy-related decision-making.

Approximately 85% of identified testing solutions use next-generation sequencing for cancer biomarker assessment.

About 68% of available solutions support the evaluation of insertions and deletions.

Industry and academic organizations are conducting biomarker-stratified clinical trials to advance targeted oncology therapies.

Breast cancer biomarker testing is expected to account for the largest share of current market revenue.

Increasing demand for precise diagnostics across clinical and research settings is expected to sustain market growth through 2035.

Market Segmentation

The cancer biomarkers market analysis covers major biomarker categories, including HER2, MET, EGFR, PD-L1, NTRK, ALK and other emerging biomarkers. Cancer indications assessed include breast, colorectal, lung, prostate, thyroid, bladder, endometrial and kidney cancers, as well as melanoma, leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The geographical analysis examines North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa.

HER2 Testing Leads by Biomarker Type

HER2 biomarker testing solutions are expected to represent the largest market share in 2026, accounting for approximately 21.1% of revenue. The segment’s leadership is supported by extensive clinical validation in breast and gastric cancers and its association with targeted therapies such as trastuzumab and pertuzumab.

EGFR biomarker testing is anticipated to expand at a comparatively faster rate during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the prevalence of lung cancer and increasing use of EGFR inhibitors, including osimertinib, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. These developments are increasing demand for EGFR mutation testing to guide treatment selection.

Breast Cancer Biomarker Testing Holds the Largest Share

Breast cancer biomarker tests are projected to account for approximately 25.1% of global market revenue in 2026. Demand is supported by the high incidence of breast cancer and the expanding use of biomarker testing for early detection, prognosis, risk stratification and personalized treatment planning.

Melanoma biomarker testing is forecast to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% through 2035. Rising melanoma incidence, wider use of BRAF and MEK inhibitors, and increasing adoption of BRAF mutation testing and liquid biopsy assays are expected to support this segment.

North America Dominates the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market

North America is expected to capture approximately 52.1% of global cancer biomarkers market revenue in 2026. The region benefits from established healthcare infrastructure, substantial oncology research investment, access to advanced diagnostic technologies and widespread adoption of precision medicine. Supportive reimbursement frameworks and active companion diagnostic development further reinforce its market position.

Research Scope and Competitive Analysis

The market report provides revenue forecasts across biomarker types, cancer indications and geographical regions. It evaluates testing solutions by analytical technique, turnaround time, sample type, nucleic acid tested, application and end-user. The research also profiles developers based on company size, headquarters location, product portfolios, financial performance and recent strategic developments.

Additional analysis covers product competitiveness, biomarker-based clinical trial designs, completed and planned studies, publication activity, major pharmaceutical initiatives and the companion diagnostics value chain. The report examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges while identifying short-, mid- and long-term growth prospects for cancer biomarker testing providers.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 336 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $25.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $37.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ARUP Laboratories

Asper Biogene

BioReference

Caris Life Sciences

CeGaT

Foundation Medicine

Genekor Medical

Guardant Health

IQVIA Laborateries

Labcorp

MedGenome

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Nonacus

OncoDNA

Quest Diagnostics

Oxford Gene Technology

Personal Genome Diagnostics

PhenoPath

Positive Biosciences

Tempus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

YuceBio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phnpmm

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