Worldwide Digital Railway Market to Reach $136.49 Billion by 2031 as IoT, AI and Cloud Adoption Accelerate

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Railway Market By Solution, Application - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital railway market is projected to grow from USD 90.98 billion in 2026 to USD 136.49 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Rising passenger volumes, changing scheduling requirements and demand for seamless journeys are encouraging transit authorities to replace rigid legacy operations with agile, data-driven railway platforms.

Cloud-based rail management systems are enabling dynamic scheduling, route optimization and resource allocation across extensive transit networks. At the same time, operational analytics are helping railway operators monitor fleet performance, strengthen safety and guide infrastructure investment. These developments are increasing demand for scalable digital railway solutions that support flexible service delivery, rigorous performance tracking and deployment across diverse operating environments.

Passenger Information Systems to Record the Highest CAGR

The passenger information system (PIS) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as transit authorities focus on commuter experience and smart mobility. Railway operators are deploying dynamic digital displays and mobile applications that provide real-time information about schedules, train locations and network disruptions.

Modern PIS platforms support IoT connectivity, multimodal journey planning and smart-device integration, making them central to the development of intelligent stations. Growing demand for reliable and accessible transit information is also improving passenger satisfaction, reducing perceived waiting times and supporting crowd management across congested urban railway networks.

Remote Monitoring Held the Largest Market Share in 2025

Remote monitoring accounted for the largest share of the digital railway market in 2025. Railway authorities continue to invest in monitoring systems designed to reduce failures and replace manual inspections with continuous, technology-enabled oversight. IoT-based sensors and analytics tools monitor track conditions, rolling stock and signaling systems, helping operators minimize downtime, improve passenger safety and optimize asset lifecycle performance.

As railway networks worldwide become more advanced and interconnected, demand for remote monitoring solutions is expected to increase. Predictive analytics, connected assets and centralized operational visibility will remain important to improving reliability and protecting high-value railway infrastructure.

Asia Pacific Identified as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing digital railway market during the forecast period, supported by rapid urbanization and rising demand for improved mobility. Major economies are investing in advanced communications-based train control (CBTC) systems and IoT technologies to optimize network capacity, while railway operators are prioritizing artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance.

Government-backed smart-city programs are further supporting digital railway adoption, operational resilience, passenger safety and infrastructure protection. In a notable industry development, Siemens Mobility extended its strategic collaboration with SBS Transit in Singapore in November 2025 to modernize the IT security and digital lifecycle of the Downtown Line's advanced signaling system.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints and Challenges

Drivers: Rising passenger numbers and the rapid adoption of IoT across railway networks.

Rising passenger numbers and the rapid adoption of IoT across railway networks. Opportunities: Demand for advanced transportation infrastructure and the emergence of autonomous trains.

Demand for advanced transportation infrastructure and the emergence of autonomous trains. Restraints: High initial deployment costs and limited railway infrastructure in underdeveloped countries.

High initial deployment costs and limited railway infrastructure in underdeveloped countries. Challenges: Increased cybersecurity threats associated with railway digitalization, inadequate IT infrastructure and shortages of skilled personnel.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the digital railway market include Siemens (Germany), Cisco (US), Hitachi (Japan), Wabtec (US), Alstom (France), IBM (US), ABB (Switzerland), Huawei (China), Fujitsu (Japan), DXC (US), Honeywell (US), Indra (Spain), Nokia (Finland), Atkins (UK), Toshiba (Japan), Televic (Belgium), Advantech (Taiwan), ZEDAS (Germany), R2P (Germany), Simpleway (Czech Republic), Tego (US), Passio Technologies (US), Delphisonic (US), Konux (Germany), Machines With Vision (UK), EKE-Electronics (Finland), Aitek S.P.A. (Italy), CloudMoyo (US) and RailTel (India).

The competitive assessment examines market shares, service offerings and growth strategies, as well as company profiles, product and business portfolios, investments and recent developments. It also evaluates product launches, research and development activities, emerging technologies, geographic expansion and opportunities in underserved markets.

Research Coverage

The study evaluates digital railway market size and growth potential by solution, service, application and region. It provides revenue estimates for the global market and its subsegments while assessing key market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. The research also covers market development, product innovation, diversification strategies, untapped geographies and competitive positioning to support business planning and go-to-market decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $90.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $136.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Siemens

Cisco

Hitachi

Wabtec

Alstom

IBM

ABB

Huawei

Fujitsu

Dxc

Honeywell

Indra

Nokia

Atkins Realis

Toshiba

Televic

Advantech

Zedas

R2P

Simpleway

Tego

Passio Technologies

Delphisonic

Konux

Machines With Vision

Eke-Electronics

Aitek S.p.A.

Cloudmoyo

Railtel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j1w2y

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