Global Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market to Reach $1.55 Billion by 2030 as Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Accelerates

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global non-UV dicing tapes market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding semiconductor manufacturing capacity, rising consumer electronics demand and increased adoption of precision wafer-processing technologies. The market is projected to grow from $0.99 billion in 2025 to $1.08 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

By 2030, the non-UV dicing tapes market is forecast to reach $1.55 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2026. Growth will be driven by investment in advanced chip fabrication facilities, demand for miniaturized electronic components, adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled semiconductor devices and the continued expansion of electric vehicle electronics manufacturing.

Non-UV dicing tapes are increasingly important to high-precision wafer singulation and advanced semiconductor packaging. These materials provide stable adhesion during wafer processing and controlled release without ultraviolet exposure, helping manufacturers reduce process complexity, protect semiconductor components and improve production yields.

Demand for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices and other connected products remains a major market catalyst. Semiconductor manufacturers rely on non-UV dicing tapes to support accurate wafer cutting while minimizing contamination, component movement and mechanical damage. According to the International Trade Administration, UK e-commerce sales increased by nearly 30% during 2024-2025, with electronics among the principal product categories contributing to this expansion.

Investment in 5G infrastructure is also strengthening demand for semiconductor materials. The production of 5G chips, modules and connected devices requires highly reliable wafer-processing solutions capable of supporting advanced designs and high-volume manufacturing. In April 2023, the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology announced an investment package of nearly £150 million, including up to £100 million for future research and £40 million to accelerate 5G adoption.

Key non-UV dicing tapes market trends include:

Increasing demand for ultra-thin dicing tapes for advanced semiconductor wafers

Greater adoption of high-precision wafer singulation processes

Development of low-residue pressure-sensitive adhesive technologies

Expansion of fan-out and other advanced semiconductor packaging applications

Growing use of high-cleanliness materials for defect-free wafer processing

Manufacturers are advancing pressure-sensitive adhesive formulations to address the technical requirements of ultra-thin wafers, AI chips and next-generation packaging. In October 2024, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. filed patent application PCT/JP2024/009977, published as WO/2024/203387, for a pressure-sensitive dicing tape engineered to deliver consistent debonding, reduced wafer warpage and precise die separation. The technology is designed for applications where clean release and mechanical stability are essential, including AI and fan-out packaging.

North America was the largest regional market for non-UV dicing tapes in 2025, supported by semiconductor research, advanced electronics production and investment in domestic chip manufacturing. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030 due to its extensive semiconductor fabrication ecosystem, expanding electronics output and investment in advanced packaging capacity.

The market includes polyolefin, PVC and polyethylene dicing tapes, along with pressure-sensitive, high-adhesion, low-adhesion and specialty non-UV tapes used in semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing. As chip designs become smaller and packaging architectures more complex, demand for clean, reliable and high-performance non-UV dicing materials is expected to remain strong.



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Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for non-uv dicing tapes ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The non-uv dicing tapes market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Material Type: Polyolefin; Polyethylene Terephthalate; Polyvinyl Chloride; Other Materials

2) By Adhesive Type: Acrylic; Silicone; Rubber; Other Adhesives

3) By Thickness: Up To 100 Micrometers; 101 To 150 Micrometers; Above 150 Micrometers

4) By Application: Semiconductor Manufacturing; Electronics; Optoelectronics; Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) By Polyolefin: High Density Polyolefin; Low Density Polyolefin; Linear Low Density Polyolefin; Crosslinked Polyolefin

2) By Polyethylene Terephthalate: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate; Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate; Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate; Blended Polyethylene Terephthalate

3) By Polyvinyl Chloride: Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride; Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride; Plasticized Polyvinyl Chloride; Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride

4) By Other Materials: Polyimide; Polysulfone; Polycarbonate; Composite Films



Companies Mentioned: 3M Company; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Mitsui Chemicals Inc.; Resonac Holdings Corporation; Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.; Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.; Nitto Denko Corporation; Denka Company Limited; Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.; Lintec Corporation; Maxell Ltd.; Shanghai Sinyang Semiconductor Materials Co. Ltd.; Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd.; Daehyun ST Co. Ltd.; Toyo Adtec Co. Ltd.; AI Technology Inc.; S3 Alliance GmbH; Daest Coating India Pvt. Ltd.; Loadpoint Limited; KGK Chemical Corporation



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

3M Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Resonac Holdings Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Denka Company Limited

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Lintec Corporation

Maxell Ltd.

Shanghai Sinyang Semiconductor Materials Co. Ltd.

Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd.

Daehyun ST Co. Ltd.

Toyo Adtec Co. Ltd.

AI Technology Inc.

S3 Alliance GmbH

Daest Coating India Pvt. Ltd.

Loadpoint Limited

KGK Chemical Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r303it

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