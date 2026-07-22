Crypto News: New Meme Coin Pepeto Drops an Update, the Bridge Linking Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain Is Nearly Live

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New meme coin Pepeto ($PEPETO) has announced that a fresh presale stage is now open, following a sellout of the prior round that arrived well before its deadline, with total funding standing above $10.4 million. The project's rapid growth keeps drawing attention from across the crypto space, not only for its meme appeal, but for the utility underneath it: an Ethereum compatible EVM Layer 2 combined with a bridge connecting Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain.

With each stage of the presale filling quicker than the one before, Pepeto is building a claim to a spot among the defining meme-utility projects of the current market cycle.

The Announcement: A New Stage Opens on the Back of a Sellout

The update at the center of this crypto news cycle is straightforward: the prior round of the Pepeto presale hit full allocation before its deadline, and the following stage has opened per the step structure the project published at launch. Funding above $10.4 million before any official token launch places Pepeto among the strongest performing new projects of 2026, and the holder count, now close to 40,000, has widened with every stage, from casual meme coin fans to longtime blockchain users, a sign the project's pull reaches well past memes alone.

A raise of this size, collected through months when much of the market stood still, reads as confidence in the team and the larger vision, and each accelerating stage closure adds another data point to that reading.

Pepeto: A Meme Coin Carrying Real Machinery

Pepeto has kept climbing through the crypto space by pairing viral energy with a technological base most meme tokens never attempt. Where many projects in this category lean entirely on hype, Pepeto's foundation is built from working parts: an EVM Layer 2 for speed and cost, a zero-fee exchange that runs through the $PEPETO token itself, an AI scanner that reviews contracts before swaps complete, and a staking program paying presale participants 168% APY from the day tokens lock, growing early positions in token count while development advances.

The pace at which recent stages have closed reflects rising demand for exactly this combination, meme culture on the surface, scalable infrastructure underneath, and the new stage now open continues that sequence.

Built for Scalability, Speed, and Three Chains at Once

The core of Pepeto's design is its Layer 2 architecture. Running on an EVM compatible chain means the project processes transactions faster and at lower cost than the Ethereum mainnet while staying secured by it, and any application written for Ethereum works on it without modification. In a market where scalability remains one of blockchain's hardest problems, that positioning gives the platform genuine staying power.

The Pepeto bridge extends that reach further. Built to connect Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain through a single route, it lets assets move across three of the most active networks in crypto without the multi-step process transfers normally demanded. Together with the zero-fee exchange, the design keeps the platform affordable and open, inviting traders, creators, and communities in without the high fees and congestion that price most users out.

A Community Growing Louder by the Week

The other engine behind Pepeto's momentum is its community. Across X, Telegram, and every major crypto forum, the name keeps spreading, memes circulate daily, discussions multiply, and new holders keep arriving, the organic activity that has always decided which meme projects last and which fade.

That attention now extends into wider crypto news coverage, with the project appearing across media outlets and community trackers as its milestones stack up. The journey from meme concept to functioning infrastructure is becoming one of the more compelling stories of 2026, and with a new stage open and more than $10.4 million raised, Pepeto keeps proving that meme coins can grow past jokes and speculation into something the space actually uses.



How to Participate in the Pepeto Presale

New PEPETO buyers can visit the official Pepeto website , connect a non-custodial wallet, and purchase tokens directly. The platform supports direct purchase along with the option to stake tokens immediately at 168% APY as part of the same transaction, so rewards start from the moment of entry.

The presale accepts payments in leading cryptocurrencies, including ETH, USDT, and BNB. For those who prefer to enter through fiat channels, a credit card payment option is also available, keeping the process open to buyers who have never used crypto before.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment in PEPETO Presale, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital.

It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.