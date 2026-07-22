AI in Revenue Cycle Management Market Size to Reach $225.87 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI In Revenue Cycle Management Market was valued at USD 24.43 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 225.87 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 25.06% from 2026 to 2035.

The growth of the AI-RCM market is mainly determined by growing administrative challenges and complexities associated with healthcare billing and reimbursement processes. AI- and machine learning-based solutions are increasingly used to streamline revenue cycle management and decrease claim denial rates. Physicians and their staff dedicate about 16.4 hours each week to prior authorizations, with roughly 43 prior authorizations completed weekly and 95% reporting burnout from administrative burden per the American Medical Association, driving urgent demand for AI-powered efficiency solutions.

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Administrative Burden Reduction and Predictive Analytics Accelerate Market Growth

The increasing complexity of administrative procedures that are related to billing, coding, and reimbursement in healthcare is one of the key factors stimulating growth in the market of AI RCM, as enterprises face growing challenges of handling big amounts of data effectively. The increasing number of denied claims and the growing complexity of reimbursements are leading providers to use the power of AI, as predictive analytics detects billing mistakes, making the process of billing as efficient as possible.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

The software segment held the largest share in the market, accounting for 70.21% in 2025, owing to growing adoption of AI-enabled platforms for medical coding, claims, and billing processes. Services accounted for the highest growth rate in the market, growing at a CAGR of 24.80%, owing to growing adoption of implementation services, consultation services, customization, and managed services.

By Type

Integrated solutions led the industry with a market share of 67.00% in 2025, while being the quickest growing segment with a CAGR of 25.65%. This growth is supported by the preference of integrated platforms that allow billing, coding, and financial analytics to be done under one platform. Such platforms help in providing improved efficiency, increased visibility of information, and better financial management overall.

By Application

The Claims Management category accounted for 24.00% of the market in 2025, thanks to the rise in claim complexity, burden of administration, and need to minimize denials and delays in payment. The fastest-growing category is that of Financial Analytics & KPI Monitoring, which is growing at a 27.51% CAGR due to increased demand for data-based financial insight and decision making.

By Delivery Mode

The Cloud-Based segment occupied a market share of 47.57% in 2025 and has proven itself as the fastest growing one with a CAGR of 26.35%. The segment’s growth is powered by high scalability, real-time data analysis capacity, reduced cost of infrastructure, and easy deployment. Hospitals have started leveraging cloud-based solutions in order to streamline their financial process management and make it more accessible and efficient.

By End Use

Hospitals emerged as the major players of the market, holding 48.12% of the market in 2025, owing to higher transaction numbers, complicated billing, and growing need for effective revenue cycle management solutions. Physician Back Offices constituted the most rapidly growing segment with a CAGR of 26.24%, backed by growing adoption of cost-effective cloud-based artificial intelligence solutions by independent practices.

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Regional Insights:

North America leads the AI in Revenue Cycle Management (AI-RCM) market with a share of 49.21% in 2025 owing to the highly developed healthcare facilities, complicated reimbursement scenario, and extensive use of healthcare IT technologies. There is a rise in the amount of administrative burden and high rates of claim denials in the healthcare organizations of this region that have led to the investment in the AI-based RCM systems.

The U.S AI in Revenue Cycle Management Market size was around USD 10.24 Billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow up to USD 90.71 Billion by 2035 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of approximately 24.52%. This growth is mainly due to increasing claim denials, the need to improve first-time claims acceptance, and the existence of several health IT players.

Europe AI in Revenue Cycle Management Market size expected to reach USD 59.82 Billion in 2035 from its USD 6.84 Billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.20% between 2026 and 2035. The market has been growing continuously due to digitization of healthcare systems and increasing investments in AI technologies. Germany represents leading regional demand with 23.04% share followed by the UK and France who have been investing in digitization of their healthcare systems.

Asia Pacific is seeing the fastest growth and has a market share of 16.54% in 2025 with the growth being supported by accelerating digitization of healthcare and increased AI investments. China represents the leading regional market with 36.12% share with favourable government initiatives supporting digitization of healthcare in China, India, and Japan.

Key Players:

athenahealth, Inc.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

R1 RCM, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

CareCloud Corporation

Oracle (Cerner Corporation)

eClinicalWorks

Infinx

Care.fi

VisiQuate

IntelligentDX

Thoughtful AI

Adonis

Zentist

Maverick Medical AI Ltd.

Innovaccer

Olive AI

FinThrive

Epic Systems

Conifer Health Solutions

Recent Developments:

2026: Athenahealth rolled out more than 80 new AI features for revenue cycle management operations on its AI-native athenaOne platform.

2026: Veradigm announced the launch of a new AI-enabled application for its Revenue Cycle Services clients to deliver faster revenue cycle insights.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Autonomous Coding & Claims Automation Performance Metrics – helps you understand AI-driven denial reduction and first-pass acceptance trends globally.

– helps you understand AI-driven denial reduction and first-pass acceptance trends globally. Integrated Platform & Interoperability Metrics – helps you evaluate unified billing, coding, and analytics adoption trends globally.

– helps you evaluate unified billing, coding, and analytics adoption trends globally. Cloud-Based Deployment & Scalability Metrics – helps you analyze subscription-based RCM infrastructure investment trends globally.

– helps you analyze subscription-based RCM infrastructure investment trends globally. Financial Analytics & Predictive Reimbursement Metrics – helps you uncover growth in data-driven denial prediction tools globally.

– helps you uncover growth in data-driven denial prediction tools globally. Physician Back Office & Independent Practice Adoption Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in affordable AI-RCM solutions globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in affordable AI-RCM solutions globally. Competitive Landscape & AI-RCM Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on platform portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.

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