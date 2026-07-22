IQM to Report 2nd Quarter and First Half of 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 4th, 2026

PRINCETON, N.J. and ESPOO, Finland, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) (“IQM”, “IQM Quantum Computers” or the “Company”), a global leader in full-stack superconducting quantum computers, announced today that it will release 2nd quarter and first half of 2026 results on August 4th, 2026, before market open. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide an update on its business operations at 8:00 AM EDT the same day.

Key details regarding the call are as follows:

Call Date: August 4th, 2026

Call Time: 8:00 AM EDT

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k7j4grx5

Webcast Instructions

You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.iqm.tech/ . A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations following the conclusion of the call for one year.

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM’s on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Finland, with major operations in Munich, IQM employs over 400 people and operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on Nasdaq Stock Market.

Contacts

Media contact:

Michael Bruce

PR Manager

press@iqm.tech