Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2026 | Projected to Reach $33.45 Billion by 2035, Driven by Advances in Cancer Diagnostics | Technologies, Samples, Biomarkers, 18 Cancer Types, Applications, and End Users

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market (5th Edition) by Type of Technology, Type of Sample, Type of Circulating Biomarker, Type of Cancer, Application, End-user and Geographical Regions - Trends and Global Forecasts, 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid biopsy market is projected to grow from USD 9.49 billion in 2026 to USD 33.45 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for early cancer detection, real-time treatment monitoring, precision oncology and minimally invasive diagnostic technologies.

Liquid Biopsy Market Growth and Industry Trends

Tissue biopsy remains an established standard in cancer diagnosis, but patient discomfort, procedural risks and sampling limitations have encouraged the development of alternative diagnostic approaches. Liquid biopsy technologies are gaining clinical and commercial momentum by enabling the analysis of circulating tumor DNA, cell-free DNA, cell-free RNA, circulating tumor cells, exosomes and other biomarkers from blood and additional bodily fluids.

These technologies are increasingly being used across early diagnosis, patient monitoring and recurrence monitoring. Their ability to generate molecular insights throughout the patient care continuum is strengthening their role in treatment selection, therapeutic response assessment and the detection of resistance mutations.

Close to 340 liquid biopsy solutions are currently commercialized or under development worldwide. Approximately 90% of these solutions are assay kits, with polymerase chain reaction technologies used in nearly 35% of the identified products. Continued product approvals, expanding clinical evidence and supportive regulatory activity are expected to accelerate adoption through 2035.

Technology Innovation Supports Market Expansion

Advances in next-generation sequencing and digital PCR have improved the sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy assays, supporting the detection of low concentrations of circulating biomarkers and rare genomic alterations. Next-generation sequencing is expected to account for approximately 53% of the liquid biopsy market in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 17.1% through 2035.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced bioinformatics are also improving the analysis of complex molecular datasets. These technologies support more accurate identification of genetic and epigenetic patterns, reduce analytical variability and facilitate faster clinical decision-making.

Investment activity within the liquid biopsy industry has increased at a CAGR of 13.8%, with venture capital representing approximately 45% of recorded funding instances. Major pharmaceutical companies are also strengthening their presence through investments, partnerships and collaborations with liquid biopsy solution providers.

Key Liquid Biopsy Market Insights

North America is projected to capture nearly 55% of global liquid biopsy market revenue in 2026.

Blood-based assays account for approximately 89.5% of market revenue.

Circulating tumor DNA leads the biomarker segment with a 44.8% market share.

Exosome-based solutions are projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.5%.

Breast cancer applications are expected to represent 28.8% of the market in 2026.

Early diagnosis accounts for approximately 67.3% of total market revenue.

Hospitals and laboratories lead the end-user segment with a 75.4% share.

Nearly 60% of approximately 100 evaluated liquid biopsy companies were identified as potential acquisition targets.

Regional and Segment Analysis

North America is expected to maintain its leadership position in the global liquid biopsy market, supported by an established biotechnology and pharmaceutical ecosystem, advanced diagnostic infrastructure, strong research activity and a high concentration of solution providers. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also anticipated to generate significant opportunities as cancer screening programs expand and access to molecular diagnostics improves.

By sample type, blood-based liquid biopsy assays dominate due to their integration within existing laboratory workflows and their suitability for repeated testing. By biomarker, circulating tumor DNA currently holds the largest share, while exosomes are forecast to record faster growth because of their molecular composition and stability across multiple body fluids.

Breast cancer represents the largest cancer segment, reflecting its global prevalence and the growing use of molecular testing for diagnosis and treatment monitoring. Nasopharyngeal cancer applications are expected to experience comparatively rapid growth, supported by the clinical value of plasma Epstein-Barr virus DNA in treatment response assessment and minimal residual disease detection.

Early diagnosis remains the leading application area as healthcare systems increasingly prioritize earlier intervention, improved survival and more personalized treatment strategies. Hospitals and laboratories constitute the largest end-user category, benefiting from established testing infrastructure, skilled personnel and high diagnostic volumes.

Challenges Affecting Liquid Biopsy Adoption

Despite its strong outlook, the liquid biopsy market faces several barriers. High research, development and clinical validation costs may limit participation by smaller companies and delay commercialization. The large datasets generated through next-generation sequencing also require specialized bioinformatics infrastructure and expertise.

In addition, the lack of fully standardized protocols for data analysis, variant interpretation and clinical reporting can create inconsistencies across laboratories. Addressing reimbursement, regulatory and standardization requirements will be essential to supporting broader integration into routine oncology practice.

Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the liquid biopsy market by technology, including next-generation sequencing and polymerase chain reaction; sample type, including blood and other samples; and circulating biomarker, including circulating tumor DNA, cell-free DNA, cell-free RNA, exosomes and other biomarkers.

The analysis also covers breast, colorectal, prostate, lung, bladder, thyroid, gastric, liver, cervical, ovarian, pancreatic, brain and other cancers. Application areas include early diagnosis, patient monitoring and recurrence monitoring, while end users include hospitals, laboratories, research institutes and other organizations.

Geographical coverage includes North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with country-level analysis of the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan and Australia.

Research Coverage

The liquid biopsy market report includes market sizing, opportunity analysis, product benchmarking, company profiles, partnership activity, funding trends, product competitiveness and acquisition target analysis. It also assesses initiatives undertaken by major pharmaceutical companies and examines alternative non-invasive cancer diagnostic technologies.

Market Outlook

Growing demand for precision oncology, continued improvements in sequencing technologies and the increasing clinical use of circulating biomarkers are expected to sustain liquid biopsy market growth through 2035. As validation standards mature and diagnostic platforms become more accessible, liquid biopsy is positioned to play an increasingly important role in early cancer detection, treatment selection and longitudinal disease monitoring.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 403 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $33.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amoy Diagnostics

Biocartis

DiaCarta

Exact Sciences

Gencurix

GeneCast Biotechnology

Integrated DNA Technologies

Lucence

MedGenome

Medicover Genetics

nRICH dx

Precipio

QIAGEN

RGCC Group

Screen Cell

Singlera Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sochf0

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