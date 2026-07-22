Blockchain Market to Reach $610.96 Billion by 2031 at 62% CAGR, Driven by Digital Identity, Tokenization and Enterprise Adoption

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Market by Offering, Provider, Type, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain market is projected to grow from USD 54.08 billion in 2026 to USD 610.96 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 62.4% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by rising demand for secure digital identity verification, privacy-preserving data sharing and regulatory-compliant authentication across financial services, healthcare, government and enterprise environments.

Organizations are increasingly implementing decentralized identity frameworks and verifiable credentials to reduce identity fraud, simplify onboarding and support trusted digital interactions. Advances in self-sovereign identity, zero-knowledge proofs and interoperable credential standards are accelerating deployment. Government-led digital identity programs and demand for secure, AI-enabled digital services are also supporting blockchain market growth.

Professional Services Expected to Record the Highest CAGR

By service, the professional services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises require specialized support for blockchain strategy, consulting, implementation, integration, smart contract development and regulatory compliance. Adoption across banking, financial services and insurance; government; retail and e-commerce; healthcare; and supply chain operations is increasing demand for expertise in business-use-case assessment, platform selection and integration with existing enterprise systems.

The growing complexity of asset tokenization, digital identity, decentralized applications and cross-chain interoperability is further increasing demand for advisory services, security audits and implementation support. Blockchain consulting firms and system integrators are helping organizations reduce deployment risk, improve return on investment and accelerate enterprise-scale transformation.

Private Blockchain Segment to Hold the Largest Share in 2026

Private blockchains are projected to account for the largest market share in 2026 due to their alignment with enterprise requirements for privacy, security, governance and regulatory compliance. Organizations across financial services, government, healthcare, retail, e-commerce and supply chain management increasingly favor permissioned networks that enable controlled access, transaction validation and secure information sharing.

Higher throughput, lower latency and enterprise scalability support private blockchain use cases including cross-border payments, digital identity, trade finance, asset tokenization and supply chain traceability. Adoption of platforms such as Hyperledger Fabric, R3 Corda and Canton, together with investment in Blockchain-as-a-Service and digital asset infrastructure, is expected to reinforce the segment's market leadership.

South Korea Positioned as Asia Pacific's Fastest-Growing Market

South Korea is expected to record the highest blockchain market growth rate in Asia Pacific between 2026 and 2031. Expansion is supported by government backing for digital innovation, widespread digital payment adoption and advanced information and communications technology infrastructure. National efforts to foster Web3 ecosystems, blockchain-based public services and digital asset innovation are accelerating commercial deployment.

Financial institutions in South Korea are exploring blockchain applications for payments, asset tokenization and digital identity management. Investment in metaverse platforms, gaming applications and decentralized technologies is generating additional use cases. A technologically advanced consumer base, demand for secure and transparent digital transactions, major technology companies and an active startup ecosystem continue to support innovation and commercialization.

Competitive Landscape

Major blockchain market vendors include OVHcloud, AWS, IBM, Oracle, Huawei, Accenture, TCS, Google, Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft, SAP, HPE, Tencent Cloud, Wipro, Infosys, Lumen Technologies, DigitalOcean, VMware, Linode (Akamai), Applied Blockchain, Consensys, Contabo, LeewayHertz, Vultr, CloudSigma, MEVSPACE, Scaleway, Kaleido, Chainlink Labs, Alchemy, Blockdaemon, Qubetics, CoreWeave, Hetzner, T-Cloud Public, Exoscale, UpCloud, TeraSwitch, Latitude.sh, Limestone Networks, Allnodes and Cherry Servers.

The competitive assessment examines company profiles, market shares, product and service portfolios, growth strategies, investments and recent developments. It provides additional analysis of leading participants, including AWS, IBM, OVHcloud, Huawei, Oracle and Accenture.

Blockchain Market Research Coverage

The report segments the blockchain market by offering, provider, type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and region. Offerings include infrastructure, platforms, middleware and Web3 infrastructure, professional services and managed services. Infrastructure coverage encompasses compute, storage and networking, node and validator hosting, and other supporting infrastructure. Platform coverage includes core blockchain platforms and Blockchain-as-a-Service, while middleware and Web3 infrastructure includes node services, remote procedure call infrastructure, APIs, integration layers and developer tools. Professional services include technology advisory and consulting, integration and deployment, support and maintenance.

Provider categories comprise application providers, infrastructure providers and middleware providers. Blockchain types include public, private, hybrid and consortium networks, while deployment modes cover on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid environments. Organization-size analysis includes small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

Vertical coverage includes transportation and logistics, agriculture and food, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, media, advertising and entertainment, banking and financial services, insurance, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, government, real estate and construction, and other industries. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges

Drivers: Tokenization of real-world assets; enterprise adoption through private and permissioned blockchains; growth of Blockchain-as-a-Service and cloud deployment; and rising demand for secure, transparent transactions in retail, supply chain management and banking.

Tokenization of real-world assets; enterprise adoption through private and permissioned blockchains; growth of Blockchain-as-a-Service and cloud deployment; and rising demand for secure, transparent transactions in retail, supply chain management and banking. Restraints: An evolving and fragmented regulatory landscape across regions, along with scalability and performance limitations in large-scale deployments.

An evolving and fragmented regulatory landscape across regions, along with scalability and performance limitations in large-scale deployments. Opportunities: Government initiatives involving blockchain platforms and services; convergence of blockchain with artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things; adoption of decentralized identity and digital identity solutions; and growth of decentralized finance alongside integration with traditional financial systems.

Government initiatives involving blockchain platforms and services; convergence of blockchain with artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things; adoption of decentralized identity and digital identity solutions; and growth of decentralized finance alongside integration with traditional financial systems. Challenges: Security vulnerabilities, privacy concerns, key-management risks and a shortage of specialized blockchain and Web3 technical expertise.

The study also provides insights into technology innovation, research and development, new product and service launches, lucrative regional markets, untapped geographies and recent investments. Its market estimates are designed to help established companies and new entrants assess revenue opportunities, understand competitive positioning and develop informed go-to-market strategies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 490 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $54.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $610.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 62% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

AWS

Ibm

Oracle

Huawei

Accenture

Ovhcloud

Tcs

Google

Alibaba

Microsoft

Sap

Hpe

Hetzner

Teraswitch

Tencent Cloud

Wipro

Infosys

Lumen Technologies

Digitalocean

Vmware

Akamai Technologies

Applied Blockchain

Consensys

Contabo

Leewayhertz

Vultr

Cloudsigma

Mevspace

Scaleway

Kaleido

Chainlink Labs

Alchemy

Blockdaemon

Qubetics

Coreweave

T Cloud Public

Exoscale

Upcloud

Latitude.Sh

Limestone Networks

Allnodes

Cherry Servers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9ovb7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment