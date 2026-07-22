Digital Shipyard Market to Reach $4.30 Billion by 2030, Driven by Automation, Digital Twins and Naval Modernization

Dublin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Shipyard Market by Technology, Shipyard, Capacity, End Use, Process, Digitalization Level, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital shipyard market was estimated at USD 1.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by shipyards' growing need to improve operational efficiency, control costs, reduce project delays and enhance vessel quality.

Shipbuilders are increasingly adopting digital twins, automation, simulation, real-time data platforms and advanced analytics across vessel design, production and maintenance. Demand for increasingly complex commercial and naval vessels, combined with the need to modernize legacy shipyard infrastructure, is accelerating investment in integrated digital solutions. These technologies improve project visibility, support faster decision-making and enable shipyards to manage development and production workflows with greater accuracy.

Research and development segment projected to record the highest process-based CAGR

By process, the research and development segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Shipyards and technology providers are expanding R&D investment to improve vessel design, shorten development cycles and strengthen production accuracy. Digital twins, simulation platforms and automation technologies are increasingly being incorporated into development programs to reduce errors and support the creation of more efficient, advanced and complex vessels.

The emphasis on innovation also reflects the industry's need to improve productivity while addressing evolving naval, commercial and environmental requirements. Enhanced R&D capabilities allow shipbuilders to evaluate designs, processes and performance parameters digitally before committing resources to physical production.

Fully digital shipyards expected to achieve the highest digitalization-level CAGR

By digitalization level, the fully digital shipyard segment is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2030. Fully integrated shipyard environments connect multiple stages of shipbuilding through unified systems, digital twins, automated workflows and real-time operational data.

This approach provides greater control over complex projects, improves progress tracking and accelerates decisions across design, engineering, procurement, production and maintenance. Pressure to contain costs, complete projects on schedule and minimize production errors is encouraging more shipyards to transition from disconnected legacy systems to fully digital operating environments.

Europe positioned as the second-fastest-growing regional market

Europe is projected to become the second-fastest-growing region in the digital shipyard market during the forecast period. Regional growth is supported by continued investment in shipyard modernization and Industry 4.0 technologies, alongside demand for advanced naval and commercial vessels.

European governments, shipbuilders and technology providers are collaborating to strengthen digital capabilities and improve shipyard productivity. Sustainability priorities and stringent environmental regulations are also contributing to adoption, as digital platforms enable shipyards to monitor operations more effectively, optimize resource use and support regulatory compliance.

Digital shipyard market dynamics

Drivers: Naval modernization programs and defense fleet expansion.

Naval modernization programs and defense fleet expansion. Restraints: High capital investment requirements associated with shipyard digitalization.

High capital investment requirements associated with shipyard digitalization. Opportunities: The emergence of autonomous and smart vessel programs.

The emergence of autonomous and smart vessel programs. Challenges: Managing complex, multi-vendor technology integration.

Research coverage

The market study evaluates the digital shipyard industry across multiple segments, subsegments and regions, estimating current market size and future growth potential. It includes a detailed competitive assessment covering key market players, company profiles, products and business offerings, recent industry developments and adopted market strategies.

The research provides market penetration analysis based on solutions offered by leading participants, along with insights into emerging technologies, R&D activity and product launches. It also examines attractive regional markets, new products, untapped geographies, recent investments and diversification opportunities. Competitive analysis addresses market share, growth strategies, product portfolios and the manufacturing capabilities of leading digital shipyard market participants.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 367 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Naval Modernization and Defense Fleet Expansion Demand for Higher Production Efficiency and Cost Optimization Rising Adoption of Advanced and Smart Vessel Architectures Expansion of Green Shipbuilding and Sustainable Manufacturing Practices

Restraints High Capital Investment Requirements Integration Complexity With Legacy Infrastructure Shortage of Digitally Skilled Workforce Cybersecurity and Data Protection Concerns

Opportunities Emergence of Autonomous and Smart Vessel Programs Expansion of Government-Funded Shipyard Modernization Programs Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics in Production Development of Green and Net-Zero Shipyard Infrastructure

Challenges Managing Complex Multi-Vendor Technology Integration Ensuring Continuous Production During Digital Transformation Building Digitally Ready Organizational Culture Balancing Standardization With Customization Requirements



Case Studies

Cadmatic Ego Implementation AT Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

Digital Shipyard Program by BAE Systems

3Dexperience Platform Deployment by Fincantieri With Dassault Systemes

Company Profiles

Siemens

Dassault Systemes

Accenture

SAP

BAE Systems

Hexagon AB

Wartsila

Kuka SE & Co. KGaA

IFS

Pemamek

ARAS

Kreyon

SSI

iBase-T

Prostep AG

Kranedonk

Damen Shipyards Group

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Navantia SA

Bureau Veritas

Cadmatic

Bluewater Autonomy

Saronic Technologies

Sea.AI

Voyagex.AI

Sea-Flux Ltd

Echandia Ab

Floorganise Shipbuilding MES-Software

B&A Software

D5 Software GmbH

Shipreality Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vv197e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment