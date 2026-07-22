Porch Life Releases New Report on Homeowners' Shift to Outdoor Space Improvements

Minneapolis, MN, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Life has published a new industry analysis examining why more American homeowners are investing in existing outdoor spaces rather than entering a costly and uncertain housing market.

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The Porch Life Report reviews national remodeling research, outdoor-living trends and recurring questions received from homeowners and building professionals exploring porch conversions. The analysis indicates that high moving costs, limited housing inventory and a growing preference for improving everyday comfort are encouraging homeowners to reconsider the potential of the homes they already own.

For many households, that means looking beyond traditional interior renovations and finding practical ways to make covered porches, screened rooms, patios and decks more usable throughout the year.

Recent national remodeling data suggests that homeowners continue to invest heavily in existing properties, with annual improvement spending remaining well above pre-pandemic levels. Its research points to aging housing stock, elevated property values and continued demand for home improvements as important forces supporting remodeling activity.

Outdoor-living research also shows that dedicated seating and lounge areas have become a defining feature of renovated exterior spaces. The findings reflect a broader transition in how homeowners view porches and backyards: not simply as secondary exterior areas, but as functional extensions of the home used for relaxing, entertaining and spending time with family.

“Homeowners are increasingly asking how they can get more enjoyment from the property they already own,” said Porch Life President, Andrea Severson. “A porch conversion can take an existing structure and make it more comfortable during changing weather without requiring the cost, disruption or construction scope associated with a conventional room addition.”

Porch Conversions Offer a Middle Ground

The Porch Life Report identifies porch conversions as one example of the growing “improve, don’t move” movement.

A porch conversion generally uses an existing covered porch, deck or screened enclosure as the foundation for a more protected three-season living area. Custom vinyl porch windows, screens and coordinating porch doors can help protect the space from rain, wind, insects and seasonal debris while preserving ventilation and views.

Unlike a fully conditioned four-season addition, many porch conversions do not require homeowners to rebuild the entire structure or install conventional glass replacement windows. The appropriate construction method, permitting requirements and expected seasonal use vary by property and climate, but the approach can provide a practical alternative for households that want greater functionality without undertaking a major addition.

Common motivations identified in the analysis include:

Creating additional space for relaxing, dining or entertaining

Extending the usable porch season into spring and fall

Protecting furniture and finishes from rain and wind

Reducing exposure to insects and airborne debris

Preserving natural ventilation through adjustable window panels

Improving an existing home instead of assuming a new mortgage

Completing improvements in phases as budgets allow

The report also notes that homeowners are placing greater emphasis on comfort, low-maintenance materials and flexible spaces that can adapt to changing household needs.

Opportunities for Remodelers and Porch Contractors

The same market conditions are creating opportunities for contractors, deck builders, remodelers and outdoor-living professionals.

Many residential contractors already build covered decks, screened porches and outdoor structures but do not manufacture or stock custom enclosure components. Working with a specialized national supplier can allow contractors to expand into porch conversions without developing a proprietary window or door system.

Porch Life supplies custom-made EzVue memory-vinyl porch windows and doors to homeowners and building professionals throughout the United States. Available configurations include vertical multi-track windows, horizontal sliding windows, fixed panels, single cabana-style doors and vinyl French doors.

Products are manufactured to project-specific dimensions, allowing contractors to incorporate them into new porch construction or retrofit existing openings. Porch Life also provides measuring information, architectural documentation, installation resources and product support for professionals planning enclosure projects.

“Contractors are seeing homeowners ask for spaces that feel finished and protected but still retain the openness of a porch,” Andrea Severson of Porch Life said. “That creates an opportunity for builders to offer a defined porch-conversion service between a basic screened enclosure and a substantially more expensive four-season addition.”

Planning Remains Essential

The report cautions that a porch conversion is not automatically suitable for every existing structure. Homeowners and contractors should evaluate the condition of the roof, framing, flooring, electrical systems and foundation before ordering custom components.

Local permit requirements, structural codes and homeowner-association rules should also be reviewed before construction begins. Accurate measurements are particularly important because custom porch windows and doors are manufactured for the specific openings.

The full article and more resources about porch planning, measuring, installation and product selection are available through Porch Life.

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About Porch Life

Porch Life is a nationwide supplier of custom EzVue® memory-vinyl porch windows, screens, fixed panels and doors manufactured by Porch Conversions. We serve homeowners, contractors and building professionals with 4-track vertical windows, 2-track horizontal sliders, porch doors and French doors designed for ventilation, weather protection, durability and easy maintenance. Customers can order online or receive personalized help with measuring and ordering by phone, plus installation resources and shipping throughout the contiguous United States.

Press Inquiries

Andrea Severson

info [at] porchlifedirect.com

(651) 314-9002

https://porchlifedirect.com/

Twin Cities-based (Minneapolis/St. Paul). National Porch Conversions Custom Window/Door Supplier.