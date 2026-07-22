Bunzl Canada Surpasses $2M Raised for Pediatric Brain Tumour Research

BURLINGTON, Ontario, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada recently hosted its 26th Annual Ripple of Hope Golf Tournament in support of the Arthur & Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids).



On July 7, the national distributor welcomed vendor partners and customers to Greystone Golf Club in Milton, Ontario, for its most anticipated annual fundraising event. This year's tournament featured a festive Christmas-in-July theme, with participants sporting holiday attire and enjoying seasonal-inspired menu offerings throughout the day.



The tournament marked another significant milestone in the Ripple of Hope Golf Tournament's legacy of giving. Through the generosity and dedication of volunteers, employees, vendor partners, and customers across Bunzl Canada's business segments, this year’s donations brought the cumulative total raised to more than $2 million in support of pediatric brain tumour research, further advancing SickKids' groundbreaking research and care initiatives.



Under the leadership of Dr. James Rutka and his team, the Arthur & Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre at SickKids has become the world's largest centre devoted to brain tumour research, leading transformative advancements in the treatment of childhood brain tumours. Through pioneering innovations such as MRI-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS), researchers and clinicians are developing less-invasive ways to deliver therapies directly to aggressive tumours, including Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). These breakthroughs are helping to advance treatment options and create new possibilities for children and families affected by brain cancer.



"The donations raised by Bunzl Canada and its partners have enabled us to take on high-risk projects," said Dr. Rutka. "We're able to try truly innovative research studies and paradigms that can be used for future generations of children."



Watch: SickKids exploring new way to use immune system to attack brain tumours.



Since last year's tournament, Dr. Rutka and his team have continued to make significant advances in pediatric brain tumour research. Most notably, the team recently published groundbreaking findings that use MRgFUS to deliver immunotherapies through the blood brain barrier. This strategy reduces the dependency on harmful chemotherapies by waking up cellular components within immune-resistant tumours to allow the immune system to attack and kill the tumour.



"Brain tumours are smart and evade therapy by secreting substances that dampen the immune system," said Dr. Rutka. “Unlike drugs, when cellular elements like the immune system are brought to the target site, they provide continuous treatment of the tumour for weeks and months.”



"Each year, the Ripple of Hope Golf Tournament reminds us of what can be achieved when people come together for a common purpose," said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada. "We’re incredibly proud of the impact this tournament continues to make and we’re grateful to everyone who helps turn hope into meaningful progress."



If you would like to support Ripple of Hope and Sick Kids’ pediatric brain tumour research, donate here.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 59,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is an operating company of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a FTSE100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange in the Support Services sector.

Media Inquiries

Margo Hunnisett

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Bunzl Canada Inc.

margo.hunnisett@bunzlcanada.ca

(905) 630-3749

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7787b132-9a3f-4c52-b31a-821e779484e3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/069627b2-0910-4693-a887-5005deee75c7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/713ee1ea-4f2f-4614-b89f-ef2d313a87e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a465dcc-1ba4-4bfb-bd5e-5a62ea094877

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87b0dc9c-94c1-457e-afbe-cb9d5fd0e9bd