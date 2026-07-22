Supportive Cancer Care Takes Center Stage as Members of the National Coalition Together for Supportive Cancer Care Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell

New York, NY, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of Together for Supportive Cancer Care, a national coalition of over 40 organizations from across sectors working to expand access to Supportive Cancer Care in the United States, stood on stage at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Thursday, July 16, to ring the closing bell. You can view the full Closing Bell Ceremony here: https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/together-supportive-cancer-care-rings-nasdaq-stock-market-closing-bell.

Supportive Cancer Care treats the whole person, not just the disease, bridging clinical treatment like chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation with emotional, practical, and financial support. It puts patients and caregivers at the center of care while also addressing the symptoms of the disease and the side effects of treatment. Supportive Cancer Care can include services like:

Guidance on connecting to financial counseling and resources, and help with transportation to appointments;

Pain management;

Conversations about goals of care and treatment options;

Support for caregivers like family members and close friends;

Patient navigation;

Nutrition; and

Help understanding insurance coverage, billing, and benefits.

Recent national research shows that, as a comprehensive approach, Supportive Cancer Care improves quality of life and outcomes for people living with cancer while reducing costs of care and expanding access to services.

“It was such a joy and honor to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell with Les and our many partners from around the country with Together for Supportive Cancer Care. Our message was simple: Supportive Cancer Care is not a “nice to have,” it’s a “must have”; and it must be the national standard of care in our country,” said Sheri Biller, Co-Founder of The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation and a Founding Member of Together for Supportive Cancer Care. “Thank you to Nasdaq for hosting us and helping raise awareness about Supportive Cancer Care, our coalition, and the opportunity for employers to support their employees and their loved ones while also reducing health care costs. Thank you to our many partners for all the work you do and for your partnership.”



“We came together as coalition members to say that Supportive Cancer Care should be the national standard of care in the United States, and that our nation’s employers can play an important role," said Les Biller, Co-Founder of The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation, and Founding Member of Together for Supportive Cancer Care with Sheri Biller. “For employers, including Supportive Cancer Care benefits in your health plan makes tremendous sense. You can do good and do well at the same time. We are grateful to Nasdaq for having us and for helping shine a light on the many ways to improve the cancer journey for both patients and their loved ones. And thank you to our many partners from around the country who joined us to help put Supportive Cancer Care on the center stage.”

“It was both powerful and joyful to stand alongside patient advocacy groups, providers, employers, cancer survivors, and national leaders representing our coalition,” said Eucharia Borden, Vice President of Programs and Health Equity for Family Reach.

In 2024, The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation convened Together for Supportive Cancer Care, a national coalition of cancer care providers, patient advocacy groups, policy experts, employers, insurers, philanthropic funders, and biopharmaceutical companies working to make Supportive Cancer Care the national standard of care in the United States. The coalition focuses on state and federal policy change, engaging employers, and advancing research.

About Together for Supportive Cancer Care

Founded in 2024, Together for Supportive Cancer Care is a national coalition of over 40 organizations - including cancer care providers, patient advocacy groups, policy experts, employers, insurers, philanthropic funders, and biopharmaceutical companies - working collaboratively to ensure early, equitable access to comprehensive care for all people with cancer. Our mission is to improve outcomes and quality of life for people living with cancer and their caregivers by expanding access to supportive cancer care. To learn more or to become part of this movement for access to Supportive Cancer Care, visit supportivecancercare.org.

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