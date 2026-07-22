Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 July 2026

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 24 July 2026

Effective from 24 July 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 24 July 2026 to 26 October 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030522818, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 24 July 2026: 3.0560% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment