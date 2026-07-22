KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 22 JULY 2026 AT 13:30 (EEST)



Invitation: Kalmar’s Capital Markets Day on 2 November 2026 in Helsinki

Kalmar Corporation will arrange a Capital Markets Day 2026 for investors, analysts and media in Helsinki, Finland on Monday, 2 November 2026. This event offers an excellent opportunity to engage with the President and CEO, Sami Niiranen, and the Kalmar leadership team, and to have a dialogue on Kalmar’s strategy, businesses, performance and sustainable growth opportunities. There will be a live webcast of the presentations, including an online Q&A session where you can ask questions. The event will be held in English.

Recordings of the presentations will be published on the Kalmar website after the event.

The Capital Markets Day will be held at Flik event studio Valla, Itämerentori 2, 00180 Helsinki, Finland. In-person participation is primarily intended for institutional investors, analysts and media, while the live webcast is open to all interested parties. Please register by 19 October if you will take part on-site. Registration for webcast participants will remain open until the event.

Preliminary schedule of the Capital Markets Day (local time, EET):

12:15–13:00 Registration and coffee

13:00–16:00 Presentations and webcast

16:00–17:00 Drinks and networking

18:00–20:00 Dinner with Kalmar management

Please note that, contrary to the previously published Save the Date invitation, the Capital Markets Day will be held in Helsinki instead of Copenhagen. The event will also be held as a one-day event. A separate visit to Kalmar’s Innovation Center in Ljungby, Sweden, will be arranged as its own event in spring 2027. Further information will be provided closer to the date.

Registration

Registration to Kalmar’s Capital Markets Day is now open. Please register via the following link: https://kalmar.events.inderes.com/2026-cmd. A detailed agenda will be published closer to the event.

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Kalmar IR team, ir@kalmarglobal.com



About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com