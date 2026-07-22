Butane Market Size to Surpass USD 189.62 Billion by 2035 on Rising LPG and Petrochemical Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Butane Market was valued at USD 116.55 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 189.62 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.93% from 2026 to 2035.

There is significant growth being witnessed in the global butane market due to increasing demand from residential, commercial, and industrial applications, particularly in LPG production, petrochemical raw materials, and cooling purposes. Butanes come in two types, which include n-butane and isobutane and they can be obtained from the processing of natural gas and crude oil. Increased energy consumption, rapid urbanization in developing nations, and increased production of petrochemicals in the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East region are the key drivers of the market, with Enterprise Products Partners planning to increase the Mont Belvieu fractionation plant capacity in 2023.





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Rising LPG Adoption and Petrochemical Feedstock Investment Accelerate Market Growth

The growing demand for LPG from developing countries represents the most definite structural growth factor for the butane market, since consumers switch from biomass and kerosene fuel to environmentally friendly LPG with the help of continuous government subsidization programs. Growth of petrochemical feedstocks demand in Asia Pacific and Middle East due to development of new crackers and derivatives plants will form long-term supply contracts for butane which are not affected by price cycles.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

N-Butane maintained its supremacy accounting for around 60% market share in 2025 as a result of phenomenal LPG domestic and commercial fuel usage along with gasoline blend demand during winters from refineries of North America and Europe regions. Isobutane holds a growth rate of all butane categories due to environmentally friendly refrigerant usage towards R-600a, production of high-octane gasoline, and aerosol propellant preparation.

By Application

Liquefied Petroleum Gas has been the largest player with around 45% share in 2025 due to its widespread availability as a clean cooking fuel in bottles in developing countries, underpinned by the 'Ujjwala Yojana' initiative by the Indian government for subsidized supply to more than 90 million homes. Petrochemicals is the fastest growing segment, led by rapid capacity addition in petrochemical complexes in Asia Pacific and Middle East which requires long-term butane procurement agreements.

By End User

In the year 2025, Residential and Commercial end users held the largest market share of about 53%. This was due to the high number of households using LPG for cooking and heating in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The growth rate is highest in Industrial end users owing to the sourcing of petrochemicals and chemical manufacturing.

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Regional Insights:

North America represents the second-largest butane market with about 25% share of the global revenue in 2025 owing to large-scale involvement of industrial giants, export prospects, and extraction of shale gas contributing to the higher-than-average growth of the output. The United States is responsible for about 72% of the North American revenues due to its extensive refinery sector and Enterprise Products Partners, Phillips 66, and ExxonMobil's operations of NGL fractionation.

The U.S. Butane Market size was USD 18.47 billion in 2025 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% to reach USD 30.04 billion by 2035. The market growth is supported by the abundance of natural gas resources, developed refinery sector, and growing consumption in the industrial, residential, and automotive sectors. Higher production of petrochemicals, LPG exports and presence of key players like Enterprise Products Partners, Phillips 66, and ExxonMobil provide additional growth opportunities.

The Europe Butane Market size is estimated to reach USD 25.87 Billion by 2025 and is projected to be worth USD 40.82 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.67% between 2026 and 2035. Europe is technologically advanced butane market where there is a structured evolution of demand due to the regulation of aerosols by EU and phase-out of HFC refrigerants. The largest butane market share is accounted for by Germany with around 22.3% contribution from its chemical industry in terms of isobutane feedstock sourcing, followed by Russia, UK, and France.

Asia Pacific dominated the global butane market by capturing about 38% revenues in 2025, led by the huge LPG consumption in countries like India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam along with industrialization and clean cooking fuel policies, where the regional share held by China is around 44.8%.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Butane Market Report:

Saudi Aramco

Sinopec

ADNOC

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

ExxonMobil Corporation

Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC)

Phillips 66 Company

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Pemex

TotalEnergies SE

QatarEnergy

Equinor ASA

BP plc

PJSC Gazprom

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

ConocoPhillips Company

Shell plc

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Ecopetrol S.A.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Recent Developments:

2025: Sinopec partnered with CATL to establish 10,000 battery swap stations across China by end of 2025, reflecting broader energy diversification alongside core butane operations.

2024: Sinopec inaugurated a USD 600 million butane isomerisation facility in Shandong Province, enhancing isobutane production capacity by 18%.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

N-BUTANE & ISOBUTANE PRODUCTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand feedstock allocation trends and regulatory-driven refrigerant conversion patterns shaping isobutane demand across global appliance manufacturing sectors.

– helps you understand feedstock allocation trends and regulatory-driven refrigerant conversion patterns shaping isobutane demand across global appliance manufacturing sectors. LPG RESIDENTIAL ADOPTION & GOVERNMENT SUBSIDY METRICS – helps you evaluate household connection expansion trends across India, Indonesia, and Africa's clean cooking fuel programmes.

– helps you evaluate household connection expansion trends across India, Indonesia, and Africa's clean cooking fuel programmes. PETROCHEMICAL FEEDSTOCK & STEAM CRACKER INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze long-duration procurement contracts and capacity expansion across Asia Pacific and Middle East crackers.

– helps you analyze long-duration procurement contracts and capacity expansion across Asia Pacific and Middle East crackers. SHALE GAS & NGL EXPORT CAPACITY METRICS – helps you uncover North American production growth trends and swing-exporter positioning toward Asian and European markets.

– helps you uncover North American production growth trends and swing-exporter positioning toward Asian and European markets. R-600A REFRIGERANT & KIGALI AMENDMENT COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities tied to HFC phase-out schedules across global appliance replacement cycles.

– helps you identify growth opportunities tied to HFC phase-out schedules across global appliance replacement cycles. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & BUTANE MARKET EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on production capacity breadth and geographic export footprint globally.

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Butane Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 116.55 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 189.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.93% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (N-Butane, Isobutane)

• By Application (Liquefied Petroleum Gas/LPG, Petrochemicals, Refineries, Aerosol Propellants, Others)

• By End User (Residential & Commercial, Industrial, Automotive) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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