Planet 13 Continues Strategic Florida Expansion with Upcoming Sarasota Store Opening

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the location for its next Florida dispensary in Sarasota at 2460 Stickney Point Road, scheduled to open August 21, 2026.

The dispensary sits along a high-traffic retail corridor at the intersection of Stickney Point Road and Highway 41 (Tamiami Trail), the primary route to Siesta Key and its world-famous beaches. The location serves a high-income coastal market with strong year-round demand from both residents and seasonal visitors.

"Sarasota is one of Florida's most affluent coastal communities, and it's exactly the type of market where our retail model performs best," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "The combination of a strong year-round residential population, seasonal visitor traffic, and a more mature, healthcare-oriented demographic aligns naturally with Florida's medical cannabis program, and we expect this store to be a consistent performer from day one."

The 2,600-square-foot dispensary reflects Planet 13's capital-efficient Florida store model, combining low build-out costs and attractive store-level economics with the Company's premium retail standards and flexibility for future merchandising.

The Sarasota store further strengthens Planet 13’s Florida retail network and aligns with the Company’s broader statewide strategy focused on increasing market density, enhancing brand visibility, and driving margin expansion.

For a full list of Planet 13's Florida locations, visit www.planet13florida.com.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on X @ShopPlanet13 and on Instagram @planet13.vegas or @planet13.florida.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the opening and performance of the Company's Sarasota dispensary and the Company's Florida expansion strategy. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Planet 13 Investors:

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com



Planet 13 Media:

Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications

Colin@PRmediaNow.com